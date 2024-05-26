Bulls Urged to Call Rival Playoff Squad ‘Daily’ About All-Star Trade Candidate

The Chicago Bulls have not found an offer worth accepting in nearly two years of trying to trade two-time All-Star Zach LaVine.

This offseason offers another opportunity, though. And the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley suggests Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas tap into a familiar partner, the Orlando Magic.

“The first-round playoff loss to the Cavs showed that the Magic are young and talented, but they still need an adult in the room,” Cowley wrote on May 25. “Look for them to use a deep backcourt to try to lure a proven veteran. Ideally, if they can’t land Paul George or Klay Thompson, Karnisovas should be on the phone with Orlando daily trying to move LaVine there.”

The Magic finished the season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. But they struggled to score, ranking 24th in points per game in the regular season. They finished their postseason run ranked 13th of the 16-team playoff field.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer wrote on May 23 of additional potential interest in George and Thompson in free agency.

That could present the opportunity for the Bulls that Cowley suggests.

LaVine, 29, averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists this past season. His assists, points, and appearances (25 with 23 starts) were all his lowest marks since the 2017-18 season. He missed the first 42 games of the season recovering from a torn ACL that season.

LaVine missed the final 39 games this past season. He chose to undergo surgery on his injured foot amid trade rumors involving the Detroit Pistons.

He said he is ahead of schedule in his recovery, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson in March.

LaVine is going into the third year of a five-year, $215.1 million contract. The remaining three years and $138 million of his deal have proven part of the problem when trying to move on from him and what is the largest contract in franchise history.

LaVine had grown tired of the trade rumors, which began before he signed his contract in the 2022 offseason.

Zach LaVine Turns Heads Alongside Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis

“I always I heard this: When there’s smoke there’s fire,” LaVine told NBC Sports Bay Area in August 2023. “Every once in a while, you see a little bit too much smoke so. I’ve been with the Bulls for seven years. I’ve had my name in trade talks. It’s – you don’t love it. But you understand the business. I’ve been traded before so you understand it.”

He drew attention with his appearance at Klutch Sports’ pro day.

Los Angeles Lakers stars and fellow Klutch clients LeBron James and Anthony Davis were also in attendance and were greeted by the Bulls star, fueling trade rumors.

The Lakers were among the teams linked to LaVine in trade rumors over his extended availability. James supported the idea of adding LaVine at this year’s deadline, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha in February.

Despite the efforts to end their union, Karnisovas has maintained that the Bulls and LaVine’s camp remain on good terms.

Karnisovas also insists they are better with LaVine in the fold.

Arturas Karnisovas Touts Bulls’ Relationship With Zach LaVine Amid Trade Rumors

“We have great relationship with Zach, great relationship with his representation and Rich Paul. I think we always work together, and I think his thoughts are always about the team,” Karnisovas told reporters in February. “He’s trying to win, and he trying to win when he’s healthy. Unfortunately, right now he gonna have to wait till he gets healthy. But we are better with Zach on the team.”

The Bulls were better without LaVine than with him this past season.

LaVine has posted negative net efficiency differentials in four straight campaigns and eight of his 10 NBA seasons, per Cleaning The Glass.

The last time Karnisovas worked with the Magic on a trade, he sent a package of players and picks to Orlando for two-time All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic has posted four of his seven career seasons with negative net efficiency differentials with the Bulls.