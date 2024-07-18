Proposed Trade Sends Cavaliers All-Defense Guard for Darius Garland

It remains to be seen if the Cleveland Cavaliers plan to trade Darius Garland. If they do, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed a trade that could help the Cavaliers be a threat on both sides of the floor.

In a July 17 story, Swartz proposed the following trade between the Cavaliers and Orlando Magic, which would give the Cavaliers better defenders.

Cavaliers receive: Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony

Magic receive: Garland, Jayson Tyson

Swartz explained first why the Cavaliers would benefit from Suggs, who’s coming off an All-Defense selection in 2024.

“For the Cavaliers, Suggs would be the perfect backcourt partner for Donovan Mitchell with his size (6’5″), defense, and three-point shooting (39.7 percent). Mitchell played point guard for stretches last season with Garland out and thrived in the role.”

Swartz added how the other Magic players would fit into the Cavaliers’ rotation.

“Carter’s three-point shooting (37.4 percent) would allow him to play alongside both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and the Cavs can use Anthony as a sixth man behind Mitchell and Suggs. Cleveland would be deeper and better defensively with a starting five of Mitchell, Suggs, Max Strus, Mobley, and Allen with Anthony, Carter, Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Dean Wade, Sam Merrill, and others rounding out the rotation.”

Darius Garland Says He Wants to Stay in Cleveland

Since the Cavaliers’ season ended, Garland has been the subject of trade rumors. However, the Cavaliers guard has made it clear that he wants to stay in Cleveland.

“I don’t want to be traded,” Garland told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com in a July 14 story. “Those are just rumors.”

In fact, when the Cavaliers extended his backcourt partner Donovan Mitchell, Garland explained why he was excited for Mitchell.

“It’s always good to see one of our guys get the money they deserve and know he’s going to be back with us for a while,” Garland told Fedor. “I was excited. I was excited for him.”

Since the two joined forces, the Cavaliers have made the playoffs twice and made it to the second round in 2024. What’s come into question is whether the Cavaliers have a limited ceiling with those two.

Swartz’s trade arguably creates a better balance for the Cavaliers’ roster. Garland is a quality player, and the Cavaliers would get a good package for him. Whether that’s the best idea is up to them. Evidently, Garland does not see it that way.

Cavaliers Won’t Trade Any of Top Four: Report

Between Garland, Mitchell, Mobley, and Allen, the Cavaliers have faith in their four best players. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that it’s not likely that the Cavaliers will trade any of them.

“The front office likes this roster and believes in the core four of Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, and Allen, and they don’t feel like they need to break up those guys,” Scotto wrote a June 13 story.

Mobley is the only one of those four who hasn’t made an All-Star team, and that may very well change in the coming years. While they haven’t gotten the results they’ve wanted, this core has shown it might be worth staying patient with them.