$56 Million Wing ‘Has Come Up’ in Cavaliers Trade Discussions: Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers want to improve their wing depth, and one player who could help in that department is Dorian Finney-Smith. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported how the Cavaliers could potentially acquire Finney-Smith in a July 28 story.

Scotto revealed how restricted free agent Isaac Okoro could factor into a sign-and-trade for Finney-Smith.

“The Nets are among the teams considered a sign-and-trade possibility for Okoro, though nothing is considered imminent with Brooklyn, sources said. As previously reported by HoopsHype, Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith has drawn trade interest from Cleveland and has come up in discussions for Okoro, sources said.”

Finney has built a reputation for being one of the more proven two-way perimeter wings in the NBA. Besides his perimeter defense, he has shot 35.5% from three for his career.

The Nets have signaled that they will start a rebuild after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. Trading Finney-Smith could be their next move if they plan to build through the draft since he’s 31 years old. The Cavaliers could send the Nets some young talent back for Okoro with Finney-Smith since he’s 23.

Dorian Finney-Smith Has Been Cavaliers Trade Target

This is not the first time the Cavaliers have been linked to Finney-Smith. Scotto reported as such in a July 5 story.

“The Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams with interest in trading for Finney-Smith, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

Scotto explained further that the Cavaliers have paid attention to Finney-Smith for some time.

“The Cavaliers have admired Finney-Smith and have kept tabs on him since the Nets acquired him, league sources said.

“Amid Cleveland’s interest in Finney-Smith, it’s worth noting that Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro is a potential sign-and-trade candidate to monitor in restricted free agency, league sources told HoopsHype, and as ESPN’s Bobby Marks recently noted.”

Okoro has stayed a restricted free agent during an offseason where teams have tried to save money. This has likely hurt his market since there isn’t as much money available. A potential sign-and-trade for Finney-Smith could give the Cavaliers an upgrade while also giving Okoro the money he wants. Better yet, he would play for a team that would value his youth more.

Dorian Finney-Smith’s Contract Situation

Finney-Smith will enter the third year of a four-year, $55.6 million contract. He will have a player option for the 2025-26 season worth $15.4 million. If the Cavaliers acquire him and their season goes to plan, there is a scenario where he would opt out for another long-term contract.

The Cavaliers and Finney-Smith could mutually benefit from a union. Finney-Smith could further strengthen their wing depth, which was once a weakness when they acquired Donovan Mitchell in 2022. They have since added Max Strus and Georges Niang, giving them more shooting, at the very least.

Finney-Smith only adds more shooting but also gives them perimeter defense, meaning he would fill another hole for Cleveland in their plans to go on a lengthy playoff run. The Cavaliers have made some progress since 2022. Acquiring another wing like Finney-Smith would make them a harder team to stop on paper.