4-Time Rebounding Champ Tabbed ‘Realistic’ Target for Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have some areas to address this offseason. One concern is their backup center. They will have some options to choose from, including four-time rebounding champion Andre Drummond.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained why Drummond is a “realistic” option for the Nuggets in a May 22 story.

“A more reliable big man to spell Jokić would help, and despite already being in the phase of his career in which he’s getting veteran minimum deals, Andre Drummond has been reliable over the last three seasons.

“He’s certainly a different type of center than Jokić, but Denver could dominate the glass and get some easy buckets inside in the 15-16 minutes per game he’d play there.”

Drummond has led the NBA in rebounding in four separate seasons. At the peak of his game, Drummond made multiple All-Star teams and an All-NBA team. However, he has seen his role decrease in recent seasons.

Since 2021, Drummond has embraced his role as a backup center for the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls. The furthest he’s ever gone in the postseason is the first round. However, being Nikola Jokic’s backup could be a mutually beneficial partnership.

Kelly Olynyk Floated as ‘Dream’ Target as Backup Center

Bailey explained why Toronto Raptors big man Kelly Olynyk would be more of a “dream” target for the Nuggets.

“Kelly Olynyk, of course, is another big man, but he’s stylistically a lot closer to Jokić while also being a more reliable three-point shooter,” Bailey wrote. “His range, playmaking, and the fact that he’s at least in the right spots defensively would make the Nuggets’ second unit far more dynamic.” Unlike Drummond, Olynyk just agreed to a two-year contract worth $26 million. To acquire him, the Nuggets would have to string together a trade package. Bailey floated what they would have to trade for Olynyk.