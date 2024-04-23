Proposed Warriors Trade Moves All-Star for Elite Defensive Center

After finishing 46-36 and missing the playoffs, some form of change seems likely for the Golden State Warriors. In a proposed trade from Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Warriors would change things up in a big way. The trade lands the Warriors Jarrett Allen for 2021-22 All-Star, Andrew Wiggins.

“If the Golden State Warriors are going to squeeze anything of significance from the remainder of Stephen Curry’s tenure, they have to upgrade their roster around him,” Buckley wrote in his April 23 column building five trades from NBA rumors. “Since they don’t have money to spend in free agency—and won’t even if they let Klay Thompson and Chris Paul walk—they’ll have to hit the trade market to make that happen.”

The proposed deal from Buckley sends Wiggins, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and a “few” first-round picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Maybe a change of scenery would help get him back on track. He doesn’t have much (if any) trade value on his own, but package him with promising prospect Trayce Jackson-Davis and a few future first-round picks, and Golden State might be onto something,” Buckley wrote. “Maybe that’s even the package that gets the Cleveland Cavaliers to cough up Jarrett Allen, who’s never been an easy fit with Evan Mobley.”

Wiggins Averaged Career Lows in 2023-24

During the 2023-24 season with the Golden State Warriors, Wiggins averaged career lows in points, assists, and steals. The former No. 1 pick averaged just 13.2 points per game, nearly four fewer points than his 17.1 average the season prior.

Wiggins also took the fewest three-point shots since the 2017-18 season, averaging 3.6 per game, shooting just 35.8% from three-point range.

However, Wiggins was named an All-Star two seasons ago and was playing some of the best basketball of his career. In the 2021-22 season, he averaged 17.2 points and shot the second-highest percentage from three in his career at 39.3%.

Buckley wrote that the Warriors will have to remind teams what the former All-Star is capable of, especially on the defensive end.