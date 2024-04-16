Insider Drops Bombshell on Klay Thompson’s Free Agency

The Warriors’ play-in game against the Kings on April 16 could mark the final time their famed Big 3 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green share the court. At least that’s been the narrative doing the rounds, especially in the aftermath of Green’s multiple suspensions and Thompson’s regressing play.

However, even if the Warriors fail to make the 2024 NBA Playoffs, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst does not expect the franchise to break up their dynastic core.

“I think they like the way this team finished the season — 27-12 down the stretch, top-10 offense, top-10 defense. They’re a quality team,” ESPN’s “Get Up” on April 16. “They’re gonna have to reduce their payroll — they’re spending almost 400 million dollars. Klay Thompson is making $43 million this year. He will not make that from anybody next year, certainly not the Warriors.”

Windhorst believes Thompson would have to “take an 8-figure cut” from the five-year, $190 million contract he signed in July 2019.

“I think they bring Klay Thompson back,” Windhorst added. “I think they like the way this team played at the end of the season.”

.@WindhorstESPN doesn't think this season is the end of the Warriors' big three 👀 "I think they bring Klay Thompson back. I think they like the way this team plays at the end of the season." pic.twitter.com/Y8O4vTPUe7 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 16, 2024

Will Klay Thompson Look Elsewhere?

To Windhorst’s point about the Warriors’ payroll, the team has little cap flexibility going forward. Although they can technically afford to give Thompson a max-level contract, they’d be well over the second apron paying a lot more luxury tax than in previous years

As such, Thompson could be tempted to look elsewhere in free agency. According to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, the Orlando Magic is expected to offer Thompson “a ton of money” when he becomes a free agent in July 2024. Unlike Golden State, Orlando has a roster full of rookie-scale contracts and is armed with the requisite assets to make a splash heading into the 2024-25 season.

Warriors Star to ‘Prioritize Mental Health’

Thompson has heard all the chatter about his future, but the sharpshooter himself spoke on his impending free agency. Appearing on “The Draymond Green Show” on April 8, Thompson gave insight into his mindset heading into free agency.

“Yes, I want to re-sign with the Dubs, but I also have to prioritize my mental health and lay out what is important to me at this point of my career,” Thompson said. “I know we have so much basketball ahead [play-in, playoffs] that I haven’t given it much thought.

“Because if I start thinking about July 1st, I’m just doing myself a disservice. I’m not here… for me it’s just about staying present. I just want to stay present and appreciate being in the NBA.”

During the same interview, Thompson hinted at biding his time in free agency, unlike in 2019 when he re-signed with Golden State without entertaining any suitors.

Thompson becomes a free agent on July 1, joining a loaded 2024 free agency class that includes Paul George, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, D’Angelo Russell and Tobias Harris. Even LeBron James could hit the open market if he doesn’t pick up his $51 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

The Pistons and Sixers have the most projected cap space entering the 2024 offseason, with the latter expected to aggressively pursue a big name to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.