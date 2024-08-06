Insider Reveals How Close Warriors are to Lauri Markkanen Trade

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. With his extend-and-trade deadline on August 6, many wonder how that situation will go. No matter how it turns out, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that, despite the Warriors’ interest, a trade has never come all that close.

“The Golden State Warriors have been the most aggressive suitor for Markkanen, but Utah and Golden State have not come close to getting a deal done,” Marks wrote in an August 5 story.

Marks also explained the hangups from the Warriors’ end, which is why a deal might not happen.

“One source told ESPN the Warriors have been ‘very protective’ of second-year guard Brandin Podziemski, the player on Golden State’s roster who most intrigues the Jazz. Golden State has also not indicated an inclination to meet the Jazz’s high threshold for draft compensation in return.”

Markkanen has plenty of appeal because he’s an All-Star-caliber at 27. More than that, he’s a floor-stretching big man who can create his own shot. However, the Warriors have a limited window for another title. Markkanen would help them, but they may not think it’s worth trading for him if he can’t raise their ceiling enough to help them win a title.

Lauri Markkanen Expects to Extend After August 6: Report

Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer explained what Markkanen’s contract situation is like and why it’s relevant for a potential trade.

“If Markkanen waits to sign his new deal until Wednesday (August 7) or later, Markkanen won’t be eligible to be traded during this upcoming 2024-25 season,” Fischer wrote in an August 5 story. “He wouldn’t be eligible to be traded for six months after his new agreement, in accordance with the collective bargaining, which would fall one day after the Feb. 6 trade deadline. It was similarly crucial for Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen to sign his extension Aug. 2, leaving him available for a trade for four days prior to the deadline.”

Fischer added that Markkanen intends to do that knowing that he can’t be traded mid-season.

“All indications, though, are that Markkanen intends to delay his signature for that exact purpose, league sources told Yahoo Sports… Markkanen, then, can essentially remove himself from the trade landscape until next summer.”

This will mean that the Warriors would have to wait an entire season to try to get their hands on Markkanen. Not only that but by the time they do, his contract will be much more expensive.

Warriors Other Options Besides Lauri Markkanen

If Markkanen won’t be available, the Warriors will have to look at other stars who they can acquire via trade. Other stars include Zach LaVine and Brandon Ingram, who are reportedly available. Acquiring them would not be an easy decision to make because they might not make them title contenders.

There are non-stars who the Warriors could acquire, like Jerami Grant or Kyle Kuzma. The Warriors have done a solid job filling out their rotation with quality free agents. Another solid rotation player would help them, but a star would be helpful.

Golden State’s best move going forward is likely waiting until a star becomes available mid-season. That is when Markkanen is taken off the table.