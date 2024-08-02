Warriors Can Seek Trade for $158 Million All-Star if Markkanen Pursuit Fails

The Golden State Warriors haven’t spent much of the last decade forced to choose between two less-than-ideal options, but time eventually lays low all dynasties and the Dubs are doing what they can to fight it off for a couple more seasons.

Stephen Curry will play next year at 36, and while he has a game built on shooting and skill that should age better than most, the Warriors’ championship window with Curry as their best player probably won’t remain open for long — assuming it isn’t shut already.

That realization has led to meaningful change in the Bay Area already this summer, including the departure of four-time champion Klay Thompson as well as the additions of De’Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson to what is now among the deepest rosters in the NBA. But that roster likely isn’t top-heavy enough with star talent to compete against the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets and a handful of other potent Western Conference opponents.

Enter Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz.

Golden State has been engaged with Utah for weeks in trade talks for Markkanen, but those discussions have stalled since mid-July. Markkanen, a 7-foot stretch big with All-Star offensive chops, doesn’t fit perfectly with the Warriors. However, he is the best player/fit currently on the market to put alongside Curry, bump Draymond Green to center and create a new version of the Warriors’ once-feared “death lineup.”

If the Dubs can’t land Markkanen, though, another less than perfect option to whom the Warriors might turn is former All-Star Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans, who is on the precipice of the final season of his $158 million contract.

Brandon Ingram Doesn’t Fit With Many NBA Teams, Warriors Could Be Exception

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report on Friday, August 2, compiled a list of five players he predicts will land with new teams ahead of the 2024-25 trade deadline on February 6 of next year.