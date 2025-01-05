Golden State Warriors Given Price to Land Jimmy Butler

The Golden State Warriors may need to pay a steep price if they wish to acquire Jimmy Butler via trade. The Miami Heat star recently requested out of South Beach. However, that doesn’t mean Pat Riley is going to give his star forward away for pennies on the dollar.

According to ClutchPoint’s Brett Sigel, Miami would want Jonathan Kuminga as the centerpiece of a potential trade package to send Butler to the Bay Area.

“The Warriors and Heat have held discussions with one another regarding Butler this season, league sources confirmed,” Siegel reported on Friday, Jan. 3. “Although mutual interest between Butler and Golden State exists, Miami has made it clear that Jonathan Kuminga is a player they would want to be included in the framework of a potential deal for their superstar forward.”

Siegel continued.

“While there are conflicting opinions around the league as to what Kuminga’s long-term future looks like, the Warriors have not been eager to include him in trade discussions to this point.”

Moving on from Kuminga would be a significant change of direction for Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr. The explosive forward is viewed as a genuine star of the future. Steve Kerr has been giving Kuminga significant minutes this season.

As such, it’s unlikely Golden State would be willing to part with Kuminga, especially since the return would be a 35-year-old forward who has already begun to show signs of decline.

Warriors May Prefer Nikola Vucevic Over Butler

Golden State has been short on quality depth at the center position for years. This season, Steve Kerr is relying on Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis. As such, the front office may view the center position as a more logical area of improvement heading into the trade deadline.

According to The Athletic, Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls could emerge as a trade target for the Warriors. He fills a position of need and would be cheaper than Butler. Furthermore, he’s producing at an All-Star level this season.

“Nikola Vučević has actually emerged as the more discussed Warriors’ trade target, according to team and league sources,” The report noted. “The front office and coaching staff have acknowledged back to training camp this team’s need for a true stretch center, something [Stephen] Curry has never really had.”

Vucevic would immediately improve the Warriors’ roster. He’s an elite rebounder who can also protect the rim in drop coverage. Furthermore, he’s a genuine three-level scorer who can hurt defenses when popping onto the three-point line.

In 33 games this season, Vucevic is averaging 20.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He’s shooting 55.9% from the field and 44% from three-point range.

Warriors Expected to Pass on Butler Trade

When factoring in the cost of a potential Butler trade, it’s logical to believe the Warriors may choose to look elsewhere. Other impactful players are far more attainable on the trade market. Furthermore, Golden State is unlikely to consider losing its two best wing players in a deal for the Heat star.

“While acknowledging Butler’s ability, sources inside the locker room (and the Warriors’ coaching staff and front office) would rather keep their two best wings than acquire Butler,” The Athletic reported.

The Warriors have a string of tradable assets ranging from young talent to draft picks. Nevertheless, it doesn’t make sense to empty that reserve for an aging forward. Golden State would be wise to turn their attention elsewhere. A potential move for Vucevic would make far more sense.