Warriors 3-Team Trade Pitch Pairs Steph Curry With Playoff-Tested Star

Despite the Golden State Warriors‘ terrific 9-2 start to the season, there are doubts that Steve Kerr’s expanded rotation is sustainable and suited for the playoffs.

With the Warriors still lacking a bona fide No. 2 behind Stephen Curry, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report proposed a massive three-team trade that could land them Miami Heat‘s Jimmy Butler, a six-time NBA All-Star and a proven playoff star.

Miami Heat Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, De’Anthony Melton, Andrew Wiggins, Golden State’s 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round swap (via Golden State), Golden State’s 2027 first-round pick, Atlanta’s 2028 second-round pick, Golden State’s 2030 first-round pick (protected Nos. 21 to 30)

Golden State Warriors Receive: Jimmy Butler, Bruno Fernando, Josh Richardson

Toronto Raptors Receive: Gary Payton II (into non-taxpayer MLE), Atlanta’s 2026 second-round pick (via Golden State), Miami’s 2031 second-round pick (top-55 protection)

(*Trade cannot be completed until Dec. 15)

“Golden State may have a harder time embracing the framework given how well things are going. But its need for a second option endures. The bones of this can be reworked if the Warriors prefer to include Kevon Looney or Kyle Anderson. Subbing in either for Melton still allows the math to work.

The picks will be a larger sticking point, but exiting a trade with the best player while retaining Brandin Podziemski cannot be understated,” Favale wrote.

‘Playoff Jimmy’ Fits Warriors’ Need

Favale’s trade pitch represents an all-in swing for the Warriors, who failed to land LeBron James, Paul George or Lauri Markkanen over the last nine months.

As currently constructed, the Warriors have been relying on Buddy Hield (17.7 points) as their second-best scorer behind Curry. But both Hield isn’t playing during crunch time minutes.

In the playoffs, Curry would have to need another reliable scorer next to him in the starting lineup and tight games.

The 35-year-old Butler fits that bill as a strong two-way player.

He is called “Playoff Jimmy” for his penchant for playing big games during the postseason. While Butler lost in the NBA Finals twice with the Heat, he averaged 24.1 points, 8.3 assists and 6.6 rebounds in 11 games.

However, Butler’s age and injury concerns could give the Warriors second thoughts about surrendering all their draft capital.

Warriors ‘Made a Couple of Calls’ for Jimmy Butler

The Warriors are interested in Butler, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

“Jimmy Butler’s going to be a free agent next summer, didn’t get an extension done,” Amick said on “The TK Show” podcast on September 12. “The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably [they] made a couple of calls during the summer.”

Butler’s future in Miami was clouded with uncertainty following Heat president Pat Riley’s telling statement during his exit interview.

“We don’t have to do that for a year,” Riley told reporters about Butler’s extension while speaking to reporters during his exit interview on May 6. “And so, we have not discussed that internally right now, but we have to look at that, making that kind of commitment.”

Butler is on the final guaranteed year of his three-year $146.4 million contract. He holds a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

‘They Can’t Play This Way Forever’

The Warriors have been banking on their mantra: “Strength in Numbers” during this splendid start. Their depth is their strength, with their bench leading all second units in the NBA in scoring with 58.0 points per game entering November 15 games.

Last week, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported the Warriors have doubts this is sustainable.

“Privately, the Warriors admit they know they can’t play this way forever,” Bontemps wrote on November 8. “But what’s proving true is that this strategy can help through the grind of the 82-game regular season and set up Golden State to be a factor in the West.”

Kerr has to shrink his rotation in the playoffs.

A consolidation trade for a star makes it easier for Kerr to establish a playoff-ready rotation.