Klay Thompson’s Contract Demands to Warriors Revealed

Klay Thompson wants more on a new deal than the Golden State Warriors are willing to give, perhaps not in terms of money but definitely in terms of years on his next deal.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports reported that Thompson, 34 years old, is seeking a three-year contract, be that from the Warriors or another NBA team.

“Thompson realizes he won’t see anything like his expiring contract, a five-year max worth $190 million,” Poole wrote on Monday, June 17. “League sources indicate he’s seeking an offer of at least three years.”

Golden State offered Thompson an extension of two years worth a total of $48 million ahead of last season, which the five-time All-Star shooting guard turned down, per NBC.

Klay Thompson May Not Provide Good Value for Warriors on Expensive Contract

Thompson was a far cry from a bad player for the Dubs last season, when he averaged nearly 18 points and almost 39% shooting from behind the 3-point line. However, he was a bad value given the more than $43 million he earned for his efforts in 2023-24.

“Gone are the days when Thompson was among the NBA’s best two-way wings, an All-Defensive team selection whose exceptional shooting was the basis for five consecutive trips to the All-Star game,” Poole wrote Monday. “He still can go for 30 or 40 on a given night, but frequency and efficiency have dipped, as has his defensive versatility.”

Golden State’s decision on whether to bring Thompson back next year will likely come down to what type of decline they expect during his age-35, 36 and 37 campaigns, how much they’ll have to offer annually for his services and how else they might be able to utilize those funds to improve the roster around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green who will remain in the Bay Area long term.

After finishing 10th in the Western Conference last season and shown the postseason door by the Sacramento Kings in the opening game of the NBA Play-In Tournament, questions about whether the Warriors can scratch their way back into title contention are more than legitimate.

Putting together a sizable offer for Thompson might be the emotional will of the franchise and its fanbase, but doing so may also slam the door on another shot at the Finals for a team whose stars are aging amid a brutally tough and youthful West.

Magic Expected to Make Run at Warriors’ Klay Thompson

What might complicate a new agreement between Thompson and the Dubs is that other teams, the Orlando Magic in particular, are likely to be interested in his services and may value him more than the Warriors will based on their respective situations.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report made a prediction on June 14 that the Magic will offer Thompson three years and $82 million, and that the Golden State guard will ultimately decide to accept the deal.

“The Orlando Magic took a leap forward this season with a solid (but short) playoff run,” Pincus wrote. “The team is flush with cap room and desperate for shooting. Thompson … is a legendary shooter, a big name and an excellent fit for an Orlando squad that defends well but needs floor spacing in the worst way.”