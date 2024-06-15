Klay Thompson Predicted to Leave Warriors for $82 Million Offer

The Golden State Warriors are staring down the barrel at the end of an era in the coming weeks, as the NBA Finals draws toward a close and offseason business begins.

Among the more likely, and intensely covered, possibilities is that Klay Thompson will depart the Bay Area following a 13-year career with the Dubs that includes six trips to the Finals, five All-Star appearances and four championship rings.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report predicted on Friday, June 14, that Thompson will ultimately ink a three-year deal worth nearly $82 million in total with the Orlando Magic — a playoff team in the Eastern Conference last season who fell in the first round to the Cleveland Cavaliers after an epic seven-game series.

The Golden State Warriors may prioritize financial sanity this offseason, ending the Splash Brothers era with Klay Thompson as a free agent. The Warriors can pay whatever they want to retain him, but that may mean committing to taxes, aprons and limited flexibility. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic took a leap forward this season with a solid (but short) playoff run. The team is flush with cap room and desperate for shooting. Thompson, 34, is a legendary shooter, a big name and an excellent fit for an Orlando squad that defends well but needs floor spacing in the worst way.