Klay Thompson Won’t Rule Out Leaving Warriors in Free Agency

It was almost assumed for years that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would ride off into the sunset together. As one of the winningest trios in NBA history, the Warriors stars had, in many people’s eyes, earned the right to play for the same team until the end, a luxury few have ever been afforded.

However, the events that have transpired in the 2023-24 season — Thompson coming off the bench for the first time since 2012 and Green’s multiple suspensions — have prepared the Warriors faithful for the inevitable.

The idea of Green, Thompson, or both, sporting different jerseys is no longer unfathomable. Thompson, who becomes a free agent on July 1, 2024, could be playing for a different team as early as next season.

During his appearance on “The Draymond Green Show” on April 8, Thompson admitted that although he hopes to remain a Warrior, he could see himself playing for a different team soon.

“Yes, I want to re-sign with the Dubs, but I also have to prioritize my mental health and lay out what is important to me at this point of my career,” Thompson said. “I know we have so much basketball ahead [play-in, playoffs] that I haven’t given it much thought.

“Because if I start thinking about July 1st, I’m just doing myself a disservice. I’m not here… for me it’s just about staying present. I just want to stay present and appreciate being in the NBA.”

Play

How Injuries Changed His Outlook

In the tete-a-tete with his longtime teammate, Thompson also opened up about the mental health issues he endured after suffering two devastating injuries — a torn ACL and a torn Achilles — that led to him missing two-and-a-half seasons of his prime.

To that end, Thompson approached his 2019 free agency with a completely different mindset and didn’t even consider the idea of leaving the Bay. However, the last five years have completely changed Thompson’s outlook towards the concept of free agency.

“Even if I was healthy [in 2019], I don’t think I would have tested [free agency] that hard,” Thompson admitted. “Because it’s hard to walk away from a dynasty. That doesn’t happen too often.”

Although Warriors management has repeatedly insisted on its desire to keep the Big 3 intact, finances could get in the way. Despite boasting the highest payroll in NBA history, the 2023-24 Warriors have underperformed, clinging to the 10th seed in the Western Conference as of April 9. According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Warriors owner Joe Lacob could have no option but to scale back on his team’s overspending.

Play

Magic Rumored to Be Top Suitor

The Orlando Magic are reportedly trying to lure him away from Golden State. According to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, Orlando’s interest in Thompson is one of the league’s “worst-kept secrets” and the franchise would offer him “a ton of money” when he becomes a free agent in July 2024.

Thompson could prove to be an invaluable addition to a young Magic squad on this rise. Although the sharpshooter is producing his lowest scoring output (17.6) this season since 2013-14, he’s still a near-40 percent three-point sniper who could help take Orlando’s offense to the next level. Most of all, the veteran swingman will bring years of wisdom and championship pedigree to an upstart squad full of young players.