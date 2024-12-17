Jonathan Kuminga’s Restricted Free Agency

There is still a good chance Kuminga stays in the Bay area past this season as he is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

If he stays past the trade deadline, the Warriors would have the right to match any offer sheet Kuminga can get from other teams in the offseason.

Two rebuilding teams — Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards — loom as a threat to lure Kuminga in the offseason as both teams will have the most cap room.

Kuminga was “aiming for” a $35 million annual salary during the extension talks with the Warriors, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. However, the Warriors weren’t willing to go above “around $30 million.”

“I can’t go into details of all that,” Lacob said of the contract talks. “Of course we like him. We do have him under contract. He’s playing for us this year, and we have restricted free agency coming this summer. So it’s not like we really lost anything here. We get another chance to see him progress and … see how good he can be this year.”