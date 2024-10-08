Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Hints at Incoming Moses Moody Decision

Steve Kerr is facing a similar roster crunch with the Golden State Warriors this season following the addition of three veterans in the offseason.

Fourth-year wing Moses Moody finds himself again from the outside looking in.

“It’s a numbers game,” Kerr told reporters about Moody’s situation after their practice on October 7. “The only thing any of these guys can do is go out and have a great camp and make it really hard on us as decision-makers, and Moses is having a great camp. He’s playing great. All he can do is just keep doing what he’s doing.”

Moody, the 14th overall pick in 2021, is entering a critical season, the final year of his rookie deal.

While Moody averaged career-highs 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and nearly one assist per game last season in 17.5 minutes, he was oftentimes the odd man out when the Warriors were at full strength.

It could again be the case this season.

The Warriors have added veterans De’Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson. All of them played ahead of Moody during their preseason-opening win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Moody was the 11th player to enter the game for the Warriors in their nail-biting 91-90 win. And they were without one of their key rotation players, forward Andrew Wiggins, who was under the weather.

Moody played well despite the circumstances. He was a plus-14 in 13 minutes off the bench, the best plus-minus by any Warriors player that night. The 22-year-old swingman scored 12 points on 4 of 9 shooting with 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

Moses Moody’s Offseason Preparation

During his exit interview, Kerr told Moody to quicken the release of his jumper and his decision-making overall, per The Mercury News.

It became the focus of Moody’s offseason.

“Changing up the cadence of my shot, being able to [release] quicker, coming off screens, being able to find my feet, as well as ball handling,” Moody said in an interview posted by the team on October 7.

While he showed that improvement in the training camp and their preseason-opening win, Moody acknowledged the lack of a defined role for him.

“Multipurpose, whatever the situation calls for,” Moody said when asked about his role entering his fourth year in the NBA.

Moses Moody’s Camp Grew Frustrated Last Season

In January, Joe Dumas of 95.7 “The Game” reported that Moody’s camp is growing frustrated with his lack of a consistent role.

“He’s in the rotation one day. He’s out of the rotation one day,” Dumas said at the time. “For the lack of a better term, he almost seems like the sacrificial lamb, so to speak. Whenever there’s a logjam, he’s gonna be the guy that falls out. From what I’ve been told, Moses loves playing in the Bay Area, and he loves playing for the Warriors. … I think it’s understandable that someone in his position, with a lot of talent, young, would be frustrated and would want a clear path to playing time. Either here, or somewhere else.”

Similar to his situation in the Warriors’ rotation, Moody’s extension talks with the team also have no clarity at this point, clouding his long-term future with the team.

The Warriors and Moody have until October 21 to agree to an extension. Moody would become a restricted free agent after this season if he and the Warriors could not agree to an extension.

“We’re working through that with them and their representation right now,” Dunleavy told reporters on September 26. “We’ve got a few more weeks. Good, positive conversations without getting into too much detail. I think regardless of whether we get something done or not, we want those guys here. Just because you don’t get an extension done doesn’t mean they won’t be here for a long time.”