Mike Dunleavy Gets Shoutout for Finding Warriors Unlikely Hero in Preseason Opening Win

There was no Stephen Curry, who struggled to find his rhythm, on the floor. But no problem, says Golden State Warriors newcomer Lindy Waters III.

Waters III fired four of his five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner at the buzzer to lead the Warriors past the Los Angeles Clippers 91-90 on Saturday, October 5, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr credited Mike Dunleavy Jr., the team’s general manager, for bringing Waters into the fold.

“We liked him in the past when we played against him,” Kerr said of Waters. “Mike [Dunleavy] did a great job of finding and trading for him. He’s definitely got the skills to play our style.”

Lindy Waters Journey to the Warriors

Dunleavy’s masterstroke in the offseason showed a promising early return.

The Warriors acquired Waters from the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 52nd pick. After the Thunder traded that pick to the Portland Trail Blazers for the 40th pick and cash considerations, Dunleavy made his move to re-acquire that pick.

The Warriors bought the 52nd pick back from the Trail Blazers to select Boston College’s stretch big man Quinten Post, who tallied 2 points and 3 rebounds in 10 minutes.

After going undrafted in 2020, Waters worked his way to the NBA with the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League as a key cog of their championship run last season.

On Saturday in Hawaii, the 6-foot-6 wing had his moment.

Waters showed he belonged.

“We were looking for a shot in the first couple of plays, but it’s tough to get the ball in bounds, but somehow just ended up in my hands again,” Waters said of the final play. “I already hit a couple of them. So, you know that rim gets bigger and bigger, so I just let it fly, and I knew it was good as soon as it left my hand.”

‘More Than Just a Shooter’

Waters’ quick-release, silky smooth outside jumper kept the Warriors in the game, with Curry sitting out the entire second half after a woeful 2 of 8 shooting.

Curry missed all his four 3-point attempts in his first game since his Team USA heroics in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It was Curry who first jumped out of the bench and celebrated with Waters after his walk-off game-winning 3-pointer.

“He’s a really good shooter,” Kerr said of Waters, who scored 15 points on 5 of 7 3-pointers, “but he’s more than just a shooter. He’s got good size [and] he’s not just a spot-up guy.”

“As you saw on that last one, he came off a pin-down. So, he’s a good shooting off movement, but he also understands the game well. We’re really thrilled to have him.”

Waters added 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 15 minutes off the bench.

Kerr said Waters’ heroics was a beautiful end their week in the paradise island.

“What a great way to finish a great week,” Kerr told reporters. “We had a really good four days of practice and wonderful time in Hawaii with our families and then

to finish finish it with a win like that at the buzzer with Lindy knocking down that shot. It was beautiful.”

It was a confidence-building game for Waters, who is in a tough spot as he could still end up out of rotation despite his impressive play because of the Warriors deep lineup.