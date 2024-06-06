Warriors Pitch Would Move Moses Moody for Another Young Player & Draft Pick

“Moody’s status within the Warriors rotation has existed in a perpetual state of flux,” Favale wrote on June 6. “That could change leading into next year if they move on from Klay Thompson or Andrew Wiggins. His playing-time limbo could also just as easily persist.

“Moving him in advance of his next deal is the smart play if Golden State doesn’t view him as a contributor on a reimagined contender or as part of its long-term plan. And it just so happens the Raptors could use a plug-and-play wing who holds his own defensively and doesn’t monopolize possessions or shrink the floor on offense.”

Steve Kerr Said Moses Moody Has ‘A Lot of Room for Growth’

Moody played the most minutes in his career last season, averaging 17.5 minutes per game in his 66 appearances. While he saw an increased role later in the season, he was often blocked behind some of the veteran talent on the roster.

The 22-year-old had the best season of his career statistically, averaging a career-high in points, rebounds, and assists. Moody almost doubled his point total, averaging 8.1 points per game.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Moody needs to improve his decision-making at both ends, but added that he’s someone “who still has a lot of room for growth.”

“I think there’s a crowded field of people in Moses’ realm, where he is on our roster,” Kerr told reporters.

“There’s a lot of other guys. He’s a really good player, and he’s a young player who still has a lot of room for growth. Decision-making at both ends needs to improve, quicker decisions, quicker rotations defensively, recognition of patterns. I’ve told him directly I want him to get his shot off quicker. I think he should be an excellent 3-point shooter.”

Ochai Agbaji Has Shown Flashes of Decent Play

Agbaji was a consensus first-team All-American at Kansas and the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2022. He was drafted with the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

The Utah Jazz traded him to the Toronto Raptors this past trade deadline, a move that came as somewhat of a surprise. Agbaji has shown well during parts of his career, including his 27-game stretch with the Raptors in 2023-24. He averaged 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 23.6 minutes per game.

He hasn’t been able to get it going on the offensive end, shooting below 43.0% in each season. Agbaji did show flashes of being a 3-and-D type of player in his rookie season, shooting 35.5 % from three-point range on 3.9 attempts per game.

If he could shoot around 36.5% from three on five attempts per game, he could fit Kerr and the Golden State Warriors offensive scheme, which is centered around three-point shooting.