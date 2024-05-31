Warriors Trade Proposal Flips Moses Moody for Size, Toughness

Moses Moody does not fit the Golden State Warriors‘ timeline for him to develop.

With the Warriors seeking to maximize Stephen Curry‘s remaining championship window, they could flip Moody for a veteran upgrade to help them get back into the playoffs.

One such trade scenario is Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley‘s proposal to flip Moody with oft-injured guard Gary Payton II and some draft capital for perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Golden State Warriors receive: Bobby Portis and Andre Jackson Jr. Milwaukee Bucks receive: Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, the No. 52 pick and a 2026 second-round pick (via ATL) “This really only works if there are big Moody fans in Milwaukee’s front office,” Buckley wrote. “But as a player constantly cited by outside observers as someone deserving of more minutes than he gets in Golden State, perhaps those fans are present. If nothing else, he has the shooting touch to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, which isn’t the case for Jackson.”

Why Moses Moody Hasn’t Earned Steve Kerr’s Trust Moody hasn’t earned a consistent role in Steve Kerr’s rotation unlike the other Warriors’ young players — Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Instead of wasting Moody’s talent on the bench, the Warriors are better off flipping him before they lose him to restricted free agency after next season. During his exit interview, Kerr told Moody to quicken the release of his jumper and his decision-making overall, per The Mercury News. Kerr hinted Moody’s role would be the same if he returns next season unless the Warriors front office unclog their glut of wings. “He’s in his third year, he hasn’t played a ton, so you need reps to improve on this stuff,” Kerr said. “Yeah, I think next year’s a big year for Moses. I would love to get him out there more. But when you look at the roster, hey, there’s just a lot of people and we haven’t always been able to get him on the floor.” In January, Joe Dumas of 95.7 “The Game,” reported that Moody’s camp is growing frustrated with his lack of a consistent role. “He’s in the rotation one day. He’s out of the rotation one day,” Dumas said. “For the lack of a better term, he almost seems like the sacrificial lamb so to speak. Whenever there’s a logjam, he’s gonna be the guy that falls out. From what I’ve been told, Moses loves playing in the Bay Area and he loves playing for the Warriors. … I think it’s understandable that someone in his position with a lot of talent, young, would be frustrated and would want a clear path to playing time. Either here, or somewhere else.”

What Bobby Portis Can Bring to Warriors

Portis found a home in Milwaukee after becoming a key piece of their championship run in 2021. But as the Bucks’ core gets older, he could become their trade piece to re-tool their team around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The Warriors could strike if the Bucks make Portis available.

Since joining the Bucks, the veteran forward averaged 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He was the Buck’s ironman this season, playing all 82 games in the regular season while averaging 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 50.8% from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range.

The 29-year-old Portis finished third in the Sixth Man of the Year race in back-to-back seasons.

Portis can knock down shots from midrange. His grit and toughness could be a welcome addition to the Warriors. He could play both frontline positions and could complement Jackson-Davis well in the second unit with his floor-spacing ability.

Kerr is familiar with Portis’ game having coached him in the Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila. The Warriors coach raved about Portis’ blue-collar mentality when they picked him for Team USA, adding that he “is a guy with size and physicality and a pick-and-pop game, someone who can step out and make threes from that big position, which changes the floor spacing.”