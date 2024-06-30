Warriors Offered ‘Variations’ of Trade Package for Paul George: Report

The Golden State Warriors seriously pursued Paul George until the last minute before the Los Angeles Clippers star decided to opt out of his $48.7 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami.

While the Warriors believed they had several combinations of strong packages for George, Kawakami said the Clippers “never agreed to any version of a trade.”

“Any possible [Paul George] trade between the Warriors and Clippers was always going to be complicated, but Warriors executives thought they’d solved the puzzle. From what I’ve heard, some combination (but definitely not all) of [Andrew] Wiggins,[Chris Paul], Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody plus one future first-round pick were put into discussions with the Clippers,” Kawakami wrote on June 30.

Kawakami added that the Warriors offered different versions “that would’ve limited the Clippers’ long-term money liability; there were versions that would’ve increased the future benefits.”

But the Clippers still wouldn’t budge.

Now, they are betting George to return on a new deal or lose him without getting anything in return.

But according to Kawakami, he was under the impression that the Clippers are also okay if George leaves as a free agent because they “also get out from the second apron and have more roster maneuverability.”

Warriors Stars ‘100%’ On Board on Paul George Trade

The Warriors built their dynasty, not only because of Stephen Curry‘s out-of-this-world outside shooting. But in the years they won the NBA championship, he had a reliable wing to rely on.

It was Harrison Barnes in their first championship in 2015. Kevin Durant was their best wing in their back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. Then Andrew Wiggins in his lone All-Star season helped them get another title in 2022.

With Wiggins a shell of himself over the last two seasons, the Warriors desperately sought his replacement.

According to Kawakami, Curry and Draymond Green were “100 percent on board” and the Warriors were willing to offer George a max, four-year extension in an opt-in and trade scenario.

Kawakami added George “gave strong indications he wanted to join the Warriors.”

But the Clippers would not help their rivals get closer to another championship run.

What’s Next for Warriors?

With George off their board, the Warriors are still trying to trade Wiggins and Paul to reshape their roster around Curry with Green and their young core.

They now have to decide what to do with Paul, whom they pushed the guarantee date of his $30 million contract until the end of June 30. Paul will likely be waived in the absence of a trade to get under the luxury tax.

Their last wild card to make a trade without giving up Kuminga, their most valuable asset, is to persuade Klay Thompson, who is determined to find a new home, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, to agree to a sign-and-trade.

Any Thompson sign-and-trade will not upgrade the Warriors’ roster, according to Kawakami. But it is better to get something than have nothing in return.

“The Warriors will not be better without Thompson. They will miss his shooting, his personality, his wry humor and everything. He’ll have a statue outside the arena. He’ll always be warmly received anywhere there are Warriors fans. Yes, the Warriors will miss him. But they are going to get something in a sign-and-trade deal, with Thompson’s permission, when he leaves, and maybe they will not be a whole lot worse for this. They will be younger and probably more athletic,” Kawakami wrote.