Shaquille O’Neal Pushing for Warriors Trade for $110 Million Steph Curry Co-Star

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is pushing for the Golden State Warriors to trade for disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

O’Neal, who won one of his four NBA championships in Miami, sees Butler as a seamless fit for the Warriors’ pace-and-space system under Steve Kerr.

“I would like to see him go to Golden State,” O’Neal said of Butler on “The Big Podcast with Shaq” on its January 20 episode. “I like him at Golden State, because when he was at Miami, he used to drive me crazy—he’d get all the way to the lane and kick it out for a three. I’m like, ‘Bro, lay the goddamn ball up!’ That would work in Golden State because of the system they play.”

Butler isn’t a prolific 3-point shooter but he is a relentless driver who loves to kick out to an open teammate. The six-time NBA All-Star is only averaging 2.4 3-point attempts in his career. But he’s also averaging 5.3 assists and one of his best attributes is making a living at the free throw line. He’s averaging 5.6 makes on 6.7 free throw attempts.

The Warriors ranked last in free throws made this season, averaging 14.1 per game, nearly a five-point margin from No. 1 Memphis Grizzlies, who are making 18.9 per game.

Butler could easily slot in as the best Stephen Curry co-star since prime Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant.

Heat ‘Had Productive Conversations’ on Jimmy Butler Trade

While Butler has rejoined the Heat following his seven-game suspension, he maintained his stance that he wants to be traded. The Heat have made progress in Butler trade talks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Butler has tripled down on his trade request. He did it to Pat Riley’s face, and last week he did it to Micky Arison, the team owner and CEO. I’m told the Heat have had some productive conversations on a potential Butler trade this week,” Charania reported on the January 21 episode of “NBA Today.”

Charania hinted that everything is on the table from a two-team to expanding it to a multiple-team trade.

However, it is unclear if the Warriors are involved in those conversations. Butler’s preferred destination is the Phoenix Suns, whose owner Mat Ishbia is “believed” to be willing to pay him the $110 million, two-year extension he’s seeking.

The Warriors were among the four teams Butler was considering when news broke out that he wanted out of Miami. The other two are the two teams in Texas — Dallas and Houston, where he grew up.

Warriors Not Viable Option For Jimmy Butler: Report

Two weeks ago, the Warriors drew the line on the sand regarding a potential Butler trade. They are unwilling to surrender both their wings — Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga — for Butler, The Athletic reported on January 4.

“While acknowledging Butler’s ability, sources inside the locker room (and the Warriors’ coaching staff and front office) would rather keep their two best wings than acquire Butler,” the report said.

The report added that a source close to Butler said that “the Warriors are not currently seen as a viable option and there have been no substantive talks or traction to get any type of deal done.”

Since that reported leak, Kuminga has been sidelined with a significant ankle injury while Wiggins has been up and down in his absence, averaging 17.7 points but just shooting 32.4% from the 3-point line.

Warriors stars Curry and Draymond Green and coach Kerr came out in the open that they are against a desperate trade that will set the organization back for years.