Draymond Green Hints at Warriors Trade Deadline Moves

Draymond Green hinted that the Golden State Warriors will not make a splashy move at the NBA trade deadline.

Especially if it mortgages the franchise’s future at the expense of shaking things up amid their stunning fall from a 12-3 start.

“The beautiful part about being in the space that we’re in is, Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and myself all disagree with mortgaging off the future of this organization, saying that we’re going for it right now,” Green said in an interview with Yahoo Sports. “Bad teams do that. Bad organizations do that. We’re neither one.”

“So for us, if something is going to happen, it needs to be the right thing,” Green continued. “We’re not going to jump and make the wrong decision because we panicked. That’s how you set your organization back five to seven years.”

The Warriors have lost four of their last five games, with Green missing their heartbreaking 104-101 loss in Toronto in which they squandered a nine-point fourth-quarter lead. Green sat out with an illness and a left disk issue.

The loss dropped the Warriors one game below .500 and out of the play-in picture in the strong Western Conference. They’re half-game out of the final play-in spot after going 7-17 following their 12-3 start to the season.

Stephen Curry Agrees

After the loss, Warriors franchise star Stephen Curry agreed with Green’s comments.

“Desperate trades or desperate moves that deplete the future, there is a responsibility on allowing or keeping the franchise in a good space and good spot when it comes to where we leave this thing when we’re done,” Curry told reporters. “[It] Doesn’t mean that you’re not trying to get better. It doesn’t mean that you’re not active in any type of search to, if you have an opportunity where a trade makes sense or even in the summer free agency [move] makes sense. You want to continue to get better.

“Nobody wants to be stale or be in a situation where you’re passing up opportunities. But it doesn’t mean that you’re desperate just flinging assets all around the place just because you want to do something.”

Curry strongly believes the Warriors will continue to operate with a sense of reason despite their maddening season.

“If there was a situation that made sense for our team, I’m pretty sure we’d know about it,” Curry added. “That’s how we’ve always operated. That’s the expectation now until Feb. 6.”

Joe Lacob’s Patience Gets Tested

The Warriors have been aggressive since last year in trading for a star, which was evident in their failed pursuits of LeBron James, Paul George and Lauri Markkanen.

Their ambitious bid to surround Curry with another star power to make a run at another championship, however, hasn’t led to splashy trade so far.

The only move they have made so far this season is to acquire Dennis Schröder, who hasn’t made the same impact he had with the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the season.

After they acquired Schröder, Warriors owner Joe Lacob hinted that they aren’t done making deals.

“Trades are hard. I’ve made this comment before,” Lacob told Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard on December 15 after the Schröder trade. “This one was available for us at the right time, and hopefully another one, might be two. … Obviously, if we keep losing, I’m going to want to … do something else.”

With the Warriors hitting rock bottom, will Lacob follow through on his words to do something about it?