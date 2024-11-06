Steph Curry Makes Eye-Opening Admission on Warriors Absence

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry admits to committing a mistake that led to his three-game absence with an ankle injury.

Curry made the revelation after scoring 24 points in 24 minutes as the Warriors stayed hot in a 125-112 victory over the Washington Wizards on November 4.

“I’ve been through plenty of those episodes, and I know whether something I can play on or not,” Curry told reporters. “I made a misjudgment on that one because it was right away, the adrenaline got the best of me. Thankfully, it was only a little over a week [absence], and I feel good now.”

Curry sustained the injury during their 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on October 27.

He first tweaked his left ankle late in the third quarter. He returned four minutes into the fourth quarter and quickly aggravated the injury.

Steph Curry on Minute Restriction

The 36-year-old Curry was on a minute restriction in his return. Yet the Warriors’ depth continued to lift them to their fourth straight win.

Five other Warriors scored in double figures, led by Buddy Hield, who dropped 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

Curry started the game but came off the bench in the second half, which allowed him to play crunch time minutes.

“We had a minutes restriction on him at 24,” coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “It’s tough with a minute restriction to start and finish. So that was our solution.”

Curry said his ankle was fine.

“It’s just you don’t want to be in a position where you get fatigued and put yourself in jeopardy. So this is a good step or so,” Curry added.

The Warriors won all the three games Curry sat out as they are off to an impressive start with a 6-1 record, tied with the Phoenix Suns for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Jayson Tatum Looks Forward to Playing Against Steph Curry

The Warriors will visit the defending champion Boston Celtics on Wednesday, November 6, in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum is looking forward to hosting the streaking Warriors, who will provide a good test for them.

"We are playing against Steph Curry and somebody that I'm close with, and obviously, I'm close with Draymond Green. Finals matchup from a few years ago," Tatum said. "We've had a lot of battles over the last couple of years. So sure it'll be fun."

Tatum played with Curry in Team USA last summer at the Paris Olympics.

The Celtics star did not play as much as he would’ve wanted in the Olympics, which led to Steve Kerr’s backlash in Boston.

With Curry on a minute restriction, Tatum and the Celtics are looking to take advantage.

With a chip on his shoulder, Tatum will pose a problem for the Warriors. The Celtics star dominated the Warriors in their last two meetings in Boston since the 2022 NBA Finals, averaging 30.5 points and 11 rebounds.

After the Paris debacle, Tatum has started hot this season, averaging 30 points on a career-high 48.1% shooting.

Led by Tatum, the Celtics have the best offense in the NBA and a top-4 defense, which makes Wednesday’s matchup a much-anticipated showdown.