Steph Curry Offers 5-Words on Warriors Future After Elimination Loss

Even with four championships in the last 10 seasons, it’s hard to say the Golden State Warriors have taken advantage of Steph Curry’s time with the team.

Especially when you factor in that just one of those championships has come in the last five years. Make that six, with the Warriors 2023-2024 season officially come to a close.

Golden State lost out to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament on April 16.

After the elimination loss, Curry was asked about the team’s future, specifically regarding their dynasty trio featuring himself, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

His response wasn’t exactly encouraging.

“I just want to win,” Curry told reporters postgame on April 16. “And I know that’s fully possible. I know this summer is going to be a lot of conversations and trying to set up ourselves to win. Whatever that means, I hope that’s the outcome.”

Not an unreasonable request for a top-10, arguably top-5, player in the NBA.

In an era of player empowerment, Curry is viewed as one of the most temperamental of superstars, having graced his front office with patience year after year.

It’s possible that’s all run out. Curry, freshly turned 36-years-old, is on the back nine of his (future) Hall of Fame career.

No one’s expecting him to finish his career anywhere outside of Golden State. Curry’s under contract through the 2025-2026 season, as are Green and head coach Steve Kerr.

But his partner in crime, second half of the “Splash Brothers,” and future hall of fame teammate is looking less likely to return.

Curry finished the 2023-2024 season, the 15th of his career, averaging 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Klay Drops Goose Egg in Elimination Game

In their final game of the season, facing elimination, Thompson went scoreless, missing all 10 of his shots.

The pending free agent will be unrestricted this offseason, meaning he’ll have full reign on his decision and where he lands.

Thompson took a moment to soak in the loss and his time with the Warriors walking off the court. He stopped, did a full 360 turn, looking at the sights and listening to the sounds.

But despite his scoreless outing in the season-ending loss, Thompson received high praise from his teammates and head coach.

“We need Klay back. He still has good years left. We desperately want him back,” Kerr told Anthony Slater and other reporters postgame.

When asked about playing again with Draymond and Klay, Curry told Slater and others postgame “I can never see myself not with those two guys.”

It’s the latest wrinkle to a Warriors offseason that seems primed for change if they’re to continue leaning on their franchise face in Curry.

Is Thompson’s ticket out of town already booked? He’s going to listen to all options, according to one insider.

Charania Says Klay is ‘Open to Seeing His Marketplace’

Ahead of free agency, The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that Thompson will be open to all options this summer.

“Klay Thompson is very open to seeing his marketplace in free agency,” Charania reported on an episode of FanDuel’s “Run It Back” on April 17. “It’s gonna be the hardest call in his life to make if he does end up finding another spot to leave, as far as calling Steph Curry, calling Draymond Green, calling them and saying I’m gone.”

The Orlando Magic have long been linked as a potential landing spot for Thompson.

Spotrac has the Detroit Pistons as the cap space leader come free agency and next season. There’s a number of teams that can outbid Golden State for the guard’s services, but what is he looking for?

Charania reported in an December 13 edition of his newsletter, “The Bounce,” that Thompson turned down a two-year, $48-million extension offer from the Warriors prior to the season.

It’s hard to see any team offering the 34-year-old more than $24-million annually.

But it seems the longtime Golden State guard is determined to find that out for himself.

Stephen Curry, meanwhile, is determined to win. Whatever that looks like for the Warriors and himself moving forward.