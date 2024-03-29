Kerr Slams Critics as ‘Ridiculous’ After Blaming Curry for Green’s Ejection

Draymond Green’s inability to control himself has impacted his teammates and coaches with the Golden State Warriors for years, and it happened again following his ejection from a game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, March 27.

Officials booted Green from the contest less than four minutes into the first quarter for arguing a foul call. He received two technicals during an altercation with an official, then left the floor.

NBA analyst Jay Williams of ESPN appeared on the network’s Thursday, March 28 edition of “First Take,” where he claimed to have received text messages from multiple “high-level” sources who questioned Curry’s leadership based on Green’s behavior.

Play

“I’m getting texts from people that I really value their [opinions], high-level people, and what these texts are reading is, ‘Well, how about the leadership of Stephen Curry?'” Williams said.

Molly Qerim, the host and moderator of “First Take,” interrupted Williams at that point to clarify that the unnamed sources texting Williams were calling out Curry’s leadership style and effectiveness.

“Yes. For him not controlling Draymond,” Williams responded. “Draymond Green is diminishing the ultimate legacy of how people are looking at the leadership of Stephen Curry.”

Steph Curry Not Responsible for Actions of Draymond Green, According to Steve Kerr

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr took to the microphone later on Thursday during an appearance with 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs Show” to defend Curry and set the critics straight on exactly where blame for Green’s behavior belongs.

Steve Kerr: “Draymond knows he’s a grown man. He's got to handle his own business. Any mention of Steph being culpable is just ridiculous. The way Steph has carried our franchise represented our franchise for 15 years. It’s absolutely ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/yL19Mrvnd2 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 28, 2024

“Draymond knows. I mean, he’s a grown man. He’s got to handle his own business,” Kerr said. “Any mention of Steph being culpable is just ridiculous. The way Steph has carried our franchise, represented our franchise for 15 years, it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

And Kerr continued from there.

“He was the first one out there trying to talk Draymond off and handled it the right way,” the head coach continued. “And the reason Draymond got kicked out is because as he was walking back to the bench, he muttered an expletive that the refs heard. And so, he deserved it. You can’t do that, but that’s not Steph’s fault.”

Draymond Green Speaks Out on Ejection Against Magic

Thursday wasn’t the first time this season that Kerr has had to come to Curry’s defense over media criticism levied at the two-time MVP because of Green’s behavior.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith — typically the star of “First Take,” but who wasn’t on set during Williams’ comments Thursday — questioned Curry’s leadership after the NBA suspended Green for 12 games in mid-December. The league’s decision came down after Green threw a punch at Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during a contest on December 12, 2023.

“Steph is as good of a leader as I’ve ever been around,” Kerr said on December 15. “I mean, the guy is an amazing human being. And what he’s done the past decade in leading this team through all of the ups and the downs and the turmoil, for anybody to question Steph Curry’s leadership, it’s actually kind of sickening to me.”

For his part, Green took responsibility for his actions Wednesday night, crediting Curry as correct for postgame comments the point guard made about the team needing Green to stay on the floor.

“I got ejected four minutes into the game — just can’t do it, regardless of what was said,” Green said on his podcast Thursday. “To Steph’s point, I have to be on the floor, and whatever that means, you just have to do that.”