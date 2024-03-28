Visibly Vexed Steph Curry Sounds Off on Draymond Green After Ejection: WATCH

Draymond Green is a complicated personality, and all of his teammates must accept the frustration he creates along with the greatness he inspires — even Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors‘ game on Wednesday night, March 27 against the Orlando Magic was a prime example of the former, as official Ray Acosta ejected Green less than four minutes into the first quarter following two technical fouls.

Green’s ejection stemmed from an altercation he had with Acosta following a defensive play, the result of which was a bucket for Magic forward Paolo Banchero and a trip to the free throw line for a possible three-point play. The BasketballNews.com X account posted full video of the play and subsequent interaction between Green and Acosta, citing video credit to NBC Sports.

Draymond Green was ejected just 03:36 into the Warriors' game in Orlando 😬 He was assessed two technical fouls following an argument with NBA referee Ray Acosta😳

Curry was visibly upset following Green’s ejection. The widespread interpretation from local and national NBA analysts during the contest and in the postgame was that Curry’s annoyance was not directed toward Acosta due to his ejection of Green, but rather toward Green for his behavior leading to two technical fouls and his subsequent disqualification from the game.



The Warriors on NBCS X account posted video of an exasperated Curry pacing back and forth, shaking his head and covering his face with his jersey.

“Steph’s reaction to Draymond’s ejection,” the video caption said.

Steph Curry Calls Out Draymond Green, Says He Must Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Stay in Games

The road game in Orlando was critical for Golden State — as most recent contests have been and most future contests will be down the stretch of the regular season.

The primary reason is that the Dubs (38-34) are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings and occupy the final spot in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament on that side of the bracket. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets (37-35) — winners of 10 in a row and 12 of 13 — are barreling down on the Warriors, trailing them by only a single game.

With only 10 contests remaining before the Play-In Tournament begins, Golden State was able to eke out an eight-point victory over Orlando. However, Curry didn’t let Green off the hook during his postgame comments simply because the Warriors were able to capture the win without him.

Steph Curry on the Draymond Green ejection: "All I'll say is we need him. He knows that. We all know that. So whatever it takes for him to be on the floor and available, that's what's gotta happen."

“All I’ll say is we need him,” Curry said when reporter Anthony Slater of The Athletic asked him what he thought about Green’s ejection. “He knows that. We all know that. So whatever it takes for him to be on the floor and available, that’s what’s gotta happen.”

Draymond Green Sends Message to Warriors Teammates Following Ejection, Win Over Magic

Green has played in 46 games this season. Officials have ejected him from four of those contests, which is the most for any NBA player in any season since 2017-18, per Anthony Gharib of ESPN.

The NBA also suspended Green for 12 games earlier in the year following what appeared to be a punch of sorts thrown at center Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns during a game on December 12, 2023.

Green didn’t apologize for his behavior against the Magic, at least not publicly, though he did take to social media with a message following his ejection Wednesday night.

Great DUB!! Appreciate my dawgs holding it down! On to the next one!

"Great DUB!! Appreciate my dawgs holding it down! On to the next one! BOUNCE BACK!"

“Great DUB!!” Green posted to X. “Appreciate my dawgs holding it down! On to the next one! BOUNCE BACK!”

The Warriors will take the court next for a road game against the Charlotte Hornets Friday.