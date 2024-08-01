Warriors Trade Pitch Swaps Wiggins, Moody & Podziemski for $203 Million All-Star

The Golden State Warriors have been rumored to be interested in making a huge move this offseason, with Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen at the center of trade buzz.

With the latest buzz suggesting Markkanen may not be moveable, however, it’s possible Golden State may look elsewhere for a different superstar.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report put together five trades that could “blow up the 2024-25 season,” and he created an eyebrow-raising proposal: Golden State would send Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins and multiple future first-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for point guard LaMelo Ball.

It’s a lot, so let’s unpack it.

A Look at Full Trade Proposal That Would Send LaMelo Ball to Golden State Warriors

Here’s the full list of Golden State players and draft picks included in Favale’s proposal. All would be in exchange for Ball:

Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, a 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round swap, a 2028 first-round pick, 2029 first-round swap and a 2030 first-round pick (protected Nos. 21 to 30; turns into 2031 second-rounder if not conveyed).

“I don’t think the Hornets must or even should trade LaMelo Ball,” Favale noted. “But given their shift toward a wholesale rebuild and his history of ankle issues, he does feel like a candidate to enter the ‘Surprise! We traded him!’ mix.”

Ball suffered a broken right ankle that required surgery in March of 2023. He inked his five-year, $203 million extension a few months later. There’s no doubt that when healthy, Ball is one of the most deft passers in the NBA:

Ball’s best season came in 2021-22, when he started 75 games and averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds. He was named an All-Star that year, but injuries have limited him to just 58 games in the two seasons since. If Golden State were to ever realistically consider adding him, he would have to be 100% healthy first.

“LaMelo comes with plenty of risk, but he does a better job of straddling now and later for the Dubs than someone like Lauri Markkanen,” Favale wrote. “His passing and shot-making is more equipped to sustain an offense as the central option. And while his finishing still leaves much to be desired, he did a better job attacking all the way downhill before getting injured last year.”

Ball is still young. He turns 23 in August — and he has averaged over 20 points in each of his last three seasons. It’s possible the Warriors might be interested in his talents, but it’s doubtful they would want to trade away the likes of Podziemski in particular.

Warriors Likely Want to Keep Brandin Podziemski if Possible

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on July 15 that the Dubs had been “the most engaged team for Markkanen.” Shams also revealed that in return for Markkanen, Utah had “asked for the bulk of young talent and capital the Warriors possess, including Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, along with picks, which has been a non-starter thus far for Golden State.”

After such a promising rookie campaign in which he finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting, it’s no surprise the Dubs want to keep Podziemski around.

The 19th overall selection for the Warriors in 2023, Podziemski appeared in 74 games for Golden State last year (28 starts). He put up 9.2 points, hauled in 5.8 rebounds and dished out 3.7 assists in 26.6 minutes of action per contest.

There’s no doubt change is coming for Golden State. The Warriors waived guard Chris Paul this offseason. They also parted ways with stalwart Klay Thompson after 13 years. It’s clear they want to make a major move. What’s not clear is how much they’ll be willing to give up in order to make it.