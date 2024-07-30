Warriors Top Trade Target ‘Doesn’t Want to be Traded’

The Golden State Warriors have been heavily interested in Lauri Markkanen, a player who could potentially make them the favorites in the Western Conference. However, after months of interest, the Warriors and Utah Jazz have yet to come to an agreement on a package that makes sense for both sides, a potential issue as Markkanen can sign an extension as early as August 6.

Tony Jones of The Athletic appeared on an episode of “ESPN 700,” and made it clear that on top of the difficulties already with this trade, Markkanen doesn’t want to be traded.

According to Jones, the Jazz and Markkanen have formed a relationship, and with the potential to extend him, they could have one of the top players in the NBA for the foreseeable future.

“Lauri has really taken to Utah. His family has taken to Utah,” Jones said. “Obviously, the Jazz can trade him between now and Aug 6th, and Lauri knows that, but Lauri has forged a really close relationship to Will Hardy. And Will has really found a way to unlock his career.”

Warriors Owner Wants to Win Championships

After finishing 10th in the Western Conference last season and losing in the Play-In Game, the Golden State Warriors seemingly need to do something to better their roster.

They landed Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson, but without landing a star like Markkanen, it’ll be tough for them to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Despite some of these worries, Warriors owner Joe Lacob told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic that the team is still trying to win championships.

“I think the window’s probably longer than people give it credit for. He’s in remarkable shape,” Lacob said in July. “I do not see some big slowdown from Steph here. In fact, I would argue he’s one of the best players on the Olympic team.

“I don’t see it closing anytime that soon. We all have to understand that Father Time is undefeated and eventually that will be the case. But we don’t look at it, honestly, like it’s a window this year, it has to be this year, what can we do, all in. We’re always trying to make our team as absolutely good as it can be, because we’re trying to win championships.”

His actions haven’t necessarily reflected that, as he’s been hesitant to trade some of the young talent on the Warriors roster.

Kawakami asked Lacob if Brandin Podziemski is the player the Warriors don’t want to put in a trade package, saying he doesn’t want to give him up.

“I’m not going to get into specifics like that, there’s no way,” Lacob said. “(But) I don’t want to give him up, or JK.”

Why Trading Podziemski for Markkanen Makes Sense

If the Golden State Warriors could find a deal for Markkanen that makes sense for both sides, and the hold-up is Podziemski, it could be the reason they do or don’t win a championship.

While Podziemski had an impressive rookie campaign, averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, he’d still need to show a lot more to ever be a player like Markkanen, who averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and shot 39.9% from 3-point range on 9.0 attempts per game last season.

Markkanen is also relatively young at 27, which would give the Warriors a chance to win now and give them a player they could lean on in the future.