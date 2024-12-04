Trade Proposal Sends $90 Million Scoring Machine to Warriors

Norman Powell could be a target for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are on a five-game losing streak. The loss of De’Anthony Melton, who is out for the season with an ACL injury, has hit the Warriors defense hard.

Steve Kerr’s team enjoyed a bright start to the season. Their deep 12-man rotation allowed them to play an intense brand of basketball on both sides of the ball. The early success limited the perception that Golden State needed to consolidate its roster. However, with the Warriors’ recent struggles, it’s fair to assume trade talks are back on the table.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Warriors should turn their attention to Norman Powell. He proposed a trade that would send the sharpshooting wing to the Bay Area. The trade would look like this:

Warriors receive: Norman Powell

Clippers receive: De’Anthony Melton and Jonathan Kuminga

“The Warriors don’t have the deepest asset collection, and under the collective bargaining agreement, it’s tricky for them to make the finances work on a major move,” Buckley reasoned. “That’s why they could consider buying high on Powell. Is it fair to be skeptical about a 31-year-old playing at a higher level than ever before? Absolutely. But if this late-career breakout is remotely sustainable, then that’s plenty of production added without breaking the bank. Even if Powell proves to be less of a true second option and more like someone who can share that role with the resurgent Andrew Wiggins, that could work.”

Powell is in the fourth year of the five-year $90 million deal he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021. He’s averaging 23.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 16 games this season. He’s shooting the ball at a 49.2% clip from the field and 49.6% from three-point range on 7.9 attempts per game.

Warriors Keeping ‘Tabs’ on Kyle Kuzma

Mike Dunleavy Jr. is unlikely to rush into any potential trade negotiations. He’s shown great restraint when it comes to negotiating deals that could cost the Warriors some of their younger talent or future draft picks. However, if he wants to upgrade the roster, he must be willing to use some of his trade chips ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Warriors are among a handful of teams that have been keeping tabs on Kyle Kuzma. The veteran forward has been with the Washington Wizards since the 2021-22 season and has been a key player for them.

“The Sacramento Kings have also been linked to Kuzma for the past two seasons,” Scotto reported. “Other teams who’ve kept tabs on Kuzma include the Bucks, Warriors, Lakers, Heat, and Cavaliers, HoopsHype has learned.”

Kuzma is in the second year of his four-year $90 million contract. He is one of the most tradable players in the league due to his team-friendly deal and valuable production as a three-and-d forward. Kuzma wouldn’t be the second star the Warriors are looking for, but he would improve the overall starting lineup and provide additional experience in the locker room.

Warriors Need to Bounce Back From Recent Losses

The Warriors came into the season with hopes of making a deep playoff run. The aim is to build toward one final shot at winning a championship. Steph Curry and Draymond Green are in the latter stages of their career. As such, they can’t afford to be too patient as they wait for some of the younger talents to blossom.

Of course, winning helps to keep things in perspective. The veteran stars would be more likely to accept the current plan if they can see improvements from last season. Bouncing back from this five-game losing streak is essential for the Warriors. It would help to rebuild some of the momentum they had to begin the season.

Golden State may see the trade market as a way to improve their fortunes. The Los Angeles Lakers embarked on a run to the Western Conference Finals after re-shaping their roster around the 2023 trade deadline. Still, they must approach with caution. Any trade they make must improve the roster. Otherwise, they will find themselves stuck in a transitional phase without the means to expedite the process.