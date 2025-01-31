Warriors’ Steph Curry, Steve Kerr Have ‘Concerns’ on Jimmy Butler

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly interested in acquiring Jimmy Butler. The veteran All-Star recently handed in a trade request to the Miami Heat. Butler’s usual antics have since seen him receive an indefinite suspension from the franchise.

Those same antics could force the Warriors to look elsewhere for roster upgrades. According to Yahoo Sport’s Kevin O’Connor, Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry are concerned about Butler’s potential impact on the Warriors’ locker room.

“My league sources say that Stephen Curry, specifically, has concerns about Jimmy Butler’s fit in the locker room,” O’Connor said via his ‘The Kevin O’Connor Show’ podcast. “And Steve Kerr shares those feelings. So, Golden State’s indecision about trading for Butler seems to be largely tied to Steph and Kerr’s worries about a personality fit…It should surprise nobody if the Warriors end up holding onto their pieces and waiting for the summer.”

Butler has a reputation for being a disruptive presence. He has forced himself out of two previous situations. Both times, Butler has gone scorched Earth to get what he wants. The Warriors are right to be concerned with the potential downsides that come with acquiring Butler. Those concerns should also encompass the potential fit of Butler and Draymond Green on the same team.

Warriors View Zach LaVine as ‘Safer Option’

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II, the Warriors view Zach LaVine as a safer target than Butler.

“LaVine is viewed by some within the organization as the safer option,” Slater and Thompson reported. “At 29, he’s five and a half years younger and some $6 million cheaper than Butler this season, though his contract extends longer and he’s had some recent health concerns. There are risks all over the board.”

Interestingly, LaVine is having a borderline All-Star-level season for the Chicago Bulls. The 29-year-old is averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 42 games this season. He’s shooting 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from deep. Furthermore, LaVine’s multi-level scoring ability would likely be a better fit for Kerr’s movement-based system.

Warriors Unlikely to Match Nikola Vucevic Price

Outside of the Warriors’ reported pursuit of Butler, the franchise has also been linked with Nikola Vucevic. The veteran big man is expected to be available ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. However, according to Marc Stein, the Bulls’ asking price of a first-round draft pick could scupper a potential deal.

“The Bulls continue to seek a first-round pick in exchange for former All-Star center Nikola Vučević, league sources say,” Stein reported. “The Warriors have been at the front of the line in terms of potential Vučević suitors for weeks but, mired in a 10-20 funk that had them stuck at a lowly No. 11 in the West entering Monday’s play, have to date been unwilling to surrender more than second-round draft capital.”

With under a week to go until the trade deadline, the Warriors are running out of time. If they’ve decided against pursuing Butler or Vucevic, their options to improve the roster are limited. Still, anything can happen in the coming days. After all, Golden State may feel it is only one player away from being a genuine contender.

Nevertheless, if Mike Dunleavy Jr. feels it’s better to wait until the summer, Kerr will be forced to make do with the roster he’s got. Unfortunately, that could mean Golden State watches the playoffs from home for the second straight season.