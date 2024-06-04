Lakers Trade Pitch Would Send Austin Reaves & More for $67 Million Star

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to get better this offseason, but that could depend on how other general managers around the league view their trade assets. With Austin Reaves, other young players, and three-first-round picks, the Lakers could put themselves in a position to land a star. In a Heavy Sports proposed trade, the Lakers would use that package to trade for Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz.

Lakers would get: Markkanen

Jazz would get: Reaves, Jalen Hood-Schifino, #17 pick in 2024, 2029 first-round pick, and 2031 first-round pick

This would be a trade that sets the Lakers up for now and in the future. The Lakers would have a championship trio formed with Markkanen, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. Markkanen would also be a key piece to the Lakers’ future as he’s only 27 years old.

Other Teams Will Have Better Trade Offers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ issue when it comes to trying to trade for Markkanen is that other teams around the league have better packages for the All-Star who’s on his final year of a four-year, $67 million contract.

The Utah Jazz could be interested in the Lakers’ future picks as the franchise could struggle once James retires, and in 2029, and 2031, Davis will be entering the later stages of his career. However, if history repeats itself, the Lakers have been a prime destination for stars in free agency, making it possible that they’ll land another in free agency at some point before then.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, an NBA general manager said the Lakers package could be an issue.

“The problem for the Lakers, the best offer is going to be Rui (Hachimura) and Austin Reaves and two first-rounders, let’s say. Well, if I am Oklahoma City, I can beat that. If I am Houston, I can beat that. The Warriors can beat it—it’s a long list,” the GM said.

“So the only way that happens is maybe other teams get worried about his injury history and the Lakers are sitting there with the best offer.”

Lauri Markkanen’s Trade Value

Markkanen’s a 7-foot forward who can shoot it at an elite level, shooting 39.9% from three-point range on eight attempts per game last season. He averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds. Factor in that he can defend at an above-average level for his size and the Los Angeles Lakers would be getting the perfect player to add to their roster.

However, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic, his asking price could be four or five first-round picks.

“In a big picture, Markkanen’s value to the Jazz is so great that it’s going to take an offer that is probably not going to come to pry him from the Jazz,” Jones wrote on May 3. “Something like four or five first-round picks, and a star-level talent coming over. Markkanen is a 7-footer who shoots 40 percent from 3-point range on volume.”

With Markkanen hitting free agency at the end of the 2024-25 season, the Jazz could decide to move him if they don’t believe they can re-sign him. If that scenario played out, it’d be perfect for the Lakers.