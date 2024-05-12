Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster NBA Trade Sends Lakers a $114 Million Star

The pressure is on the Los Angeles Lakers to prove to LeBron James that the front office can construct an NBA title contender this offseason. James can opt out of his two-year, $99 million contract to become a free agent in the coming months.

Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray has long been a name linked to the Lakers, but the team did not to strike a deal for the star at the trade deadline. Could the Lakers have another opportunity to land Murray? Bleacher Report’s Sean Davis outlined a potential three-team trade idea adding the Charlotte Hornets to help facilitate the blockbuster deal.

The Lakers receive Murray and Hornets center Nick Richards as part of the deal. Los Angeles trades Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, a 2025 first rounder and 2030 first-round pick to Atlanta.

The Hawks also receive a protected 2027 first-round pick from the Hornets with De’Andre Hunter heading to Charlotte. By adding Hunter in the three-team trade, Atlanta is able to secure three future first rounders as the franchise hits the reset button with this proposal.

Let’s take a look at whether this trade pitch makes sense for the Lakers, Hawks and Hornets.

The Lakers are looking to trade the No. 17 pick, per @jovanbuha “ It will be the first time that they could use all three of their tradable first-round picks, and it’s a prime opportunity for them to potentially get either a third star… Whether that is a significant move like… pic.twitter.com/Pm9g6dwTSz — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 11, 2024

For the Lakers, Murray slides into the lineup nicely alongside James and Anthony Davis giving LA a new big three heading into the 2024-25 season. Atlanta gets two role players in Hachimura and Reaves that may better fit with Trae Young. The real bonus is Atlanta walking away with three first rounders as part of the deal.

“This is a three-team deal that I kind of just came up with here on the fly,” Davis explained in a May 10, 2024 live stream. “The Lakers ultimately end up with Dejounte Murray and Nick Richards. This is in a scenario where D’Angelo Russell opts out, right.

“The Hawks get Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves. The Hornets get De’Andre Hunter, and in return the Hawks also get two firsts from the Lakers for Dejounte Murray, and they get a heavily protected first rounder that’s not even the Hornets. They get a protected first from Miami.”

Lakers Rumors: LA Would Add 2 Potential Starters With the Addition of Nick Richards & Dejounte Murray

Murray is set to begin a four-year, $114 million contract next season. The former All-Star has a reasonable $25.4 million cap hit for 2024-25 considering his production.

Murray averaged a career-high 22.5 points, 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 36.3% from the three-point line in 78 appearances this season. The addition of Richards in this deal should not be understated. Richards would give the Lakers a backup center with starting experience.

The big man posted 9.7 points, 8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 67 appearances this past season, including 51 starts. Los Angeles is in search of a third star, but it remains to be seen whether the franchise has enough assets to land a player like Murray.

Meanwhile, the Hawks just finished another unsuccessful season where Murray and Young do not appear to be clicking together. The clock is ticking on Atlanta to make a decision on the future of their backcourt.