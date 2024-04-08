Zach Edey Predicted to Join 3-Time Champ Via NBA Draft in Surprise Fall

Zach Edey’s NBA draft projections vary depending on the outlet, but what cannot be debated is the Purdue Boilermakers center has greatly helped his pro stock this season. Edey was widely projected to be a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Now, it appears Edey has played his way into being a potential lottery pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Could Edey be a fit for the storied Heat culture?

After attending the 2023 NBA combine, Edey opted to return to Purdue for his senior season. Earlier in March Madness, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor projected Edey as a lottery pick. Yet, heading into the Final Four the analyst dropped Edey down to the Miami Heat at No. 17.

“I am endlessly fascinated by the possibility of putting Edey next to a rim protector like Bam Adebayo,” O’Connor wrote in his 2024 NBA mock draft updated on April 4, 2024. “Edey could provide the beef inside, and Adebayo would provide two-way versatility. The fact that Bam has begun to shoot 3s (and has made just under half of them since the break) indicates that he could continue improving in that area. An interior force like Edey might be a perfect balance.”

Zach Edey’s NBA Draft Stock: Purdue Star May Have Played His Way Into Being a Lottery Pick

It is hard to argue with Edey’s production with the NBA draft months away on June 26. Edey averaged 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists per game during the 2023-24 regular season.

After putting up video game numbers, Edey’s production increased during March Madness. Heading into the national title matchup, Edey averaged 28 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest in the NCAA tournament.

Edey has an opportunity to make his case to NBA scouts with a strong showing against UConn big man Donovan Clingan in the national championship. Clingan is projected to be a potential top-five pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Critics of Edey will point to the center’s lack of long-range shooting, and a more traditional back-to-the-basket offensive game as areas of concern. NBA teams are preferring big men who can shoot and handle the basketball. Edey only attempted two three pointers during the regular season.

Blazers Rumors: Portland Predicted to Land Zach Edey in NBA Draft

ESPN’s projections are more bullish on Edey than The Ringer. The latest NBA mock draft from the ESPN duo Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo has Edey landing on the Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 13 pick. ESPN also has Edey ranked as their No. 13 overall player ahead of the 2024 NBA draft.

“Edey will go down as one of the most dominant players in college basketball history, and he’s taken his game to an even higher level in the NCAA tournament, scoring a career high 40 points to go along with 16 rebounds versus Tennessee while leading Purdue to the Final Four,” Givony noted in his profile on Edey.

“Edey’s much-improved mobility, conditioning, processing speed and defensive versatility has caused NBA teams to look at him in a different light this season, with some scouts comparing him to Jonas Valanciunas — just with another five inches and 50 pounds to punish opponents inside the paint.”