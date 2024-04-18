Knicks To Face ‘Widely Known’ Trade Target in First Round of Playoffs

Following their first 50-win season since 2013, the New York Knicks are headed to the playoffs, with a scheduled first round matchup against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Following their play-in game victory over the Miami Heat, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports pointed out the obvious connection between New York and Philadelphia.

Embiid and the Knicks have been matched in trade rumors since Leon Rose was named President of Basketball Operations in March of 2020.

And apparently, that hasn’t changed over the course of the 2023-2024 season.

“And the Sixers now have their next chance to prove they’ve built something sustainable around the 7-foot talent,” Fischer wrote. “In front of the world and right in front of the rival franchise widely known to covet his services in the event of Philadelphia’s demise.”

Knicks Have Chronicled Interest in Embiid

Prior to becoming the President of Basketball Operations for the Knicks, Leon Rose was Joel Embiid’s agent.

There’s a mutual affinity there. And with that, a basis for trade rumors that may never subside.

As recent as October of last year, Rose was prepared to offer multiple members of the Knicks’ starting five to Philadelphia. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the details.

“The Knicks are willing to offer a package that includes three key players,” Pompey wrote on October 24. “With Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett, Evan Fournier and Mitchell Robinson all available in exchange for Embiid, according to sources. A trio from that group would be paired with two or three first-round picks.”

Three things have happened since Rose attended Embiid’s wedding that are worth noting as it relates to this saga.

One, the Knicks pulled off a pair of mid-season trades, sacrificing both Evan Fournier and RJ Barrett in order to acquire Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic, and OG Anunoby.

Two, Embiid suffered an injury to his left knee that required surgery.

He’s since returned and is looking in shape with the playoffs just weeks away.

And three, Julius Randle too suffered an injury, in his shoulder, that required surgery. But his season is over.

That doesn’t alter the years of logged interest for New York.

And it doesn’t change the dreary outlook on Embiid’s future in Philadelphia.

But an emphatic win over the 76ers could reopen talks and the trade window for the Knicks.

76ers Talk Knicks Matchup

After beating the Heat on April 17, several Philadelphia players talked about the looming matchup with New York.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse stressed his respect for the Knicks and what they’ve accomplished this season.

“I think they’ve earned that seed,” Nurse told SNY. They’ve played really well and beaten a lot of good teams, so we’ll have our work to do here in the next couple of days to get ready for them.”

Point guard Tyrese Maxey hasn’t forgotten New York’s regular-season success against Philadelphia this year.

“They’re tough,” Maxey told SNY. “We’ve got people that we can throw at him… they’re physical, they’re tough & that’s their identity… we have to match that, be better than that and be extremely physical as well..we have to match that…They kicked our tails in the regular season.”

Starting power forward Tobias Harris touched on the difficulties of guarding Brunson.

“His ability to create and score,” Harris said. “His ability to make big shots. We obviously have gone up against him, but our hands are full. We’ll be able to figure it out.”

Veteran wing Nicolas Batum shared his thoughts.

“They got our number this year,” Batum admitted. “They came in twice in this place and pretty much kicked our butt twice… It’s gonna be interesting. Brunson is having an MVP season right now. All those guys are all playing great. Aggressive. It’s the Garden too. Playoff Garden, it’s a different atmosphere. So, it’s gonna be a great series.”

Jalen Brunson averaged just 22.2 points in four games against the Philadelphia 76ers this season. New York went 3-1.

But that’s a drop from his regular-season average of 28.7.

So, perhaps Tyrese Maxey is right, and they do have the guys to “throw at him.”

Whether or not they can continue to stop him across a potential seven-game series will determine how far their playoff run goes.