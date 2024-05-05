Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau Claps Back at Jimmy Butler After Comments

Whether a “bromance” or a passive aggressive rivalry, Jimmy Butler‘s relationship with New York Knicks‘ head coach Tom Thibodeau is the gift that keeps on giving.

Home for the offseason, after the Miami Heat were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in round one, Butler called out Josh Hart, the Knicks, and their head coach in a recent video.

Thibodeau responded on May 5, speaking with media ahead of his team’s second-round matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

When Butler was mentioned, the head coach simply responded “Who?” before taking a jab at his former All-Star forward.

“I don’t know him,” Thibodeau told reporters. “But I’ll beat him to a pulp.”

The comment is in reference to Butler’s, directly paraphrased from the May 4 video that circled social media.

“I love Thibs but I don’t want Thibs,” Butler said. “Thibs, I love you baby! I wanna beat you, to a pulp. You want me, I don’t want you. It’s like a one-sided relationship, you in love with me. And I love you, but I’m not in love with you. You know what I’m saying?”

It’s just the latest installment of a storied relationship between two of today’s NBA greats. Butler played under Thibodeau for rougly five seasons between the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Don’t look for more headlines between the duo moving forward, with Thibodeau prepping his Knicks for another playoff series. One in which they’re considered heavy favorites.

11 Experts Pick Knicks Over Pacers

In a May 4 column for ESPN, a number of staff members were asked to make a prediction for every second-round matchup.

All 11 members predicted the Knicks to win their series against the Pacers.

Only two among them, Israel Gutierrez and Ohm Youngmisuk had the series going seven games.

But on the other hand, none of the ESPN experts had New York capable of completing the second-round sweep.

There are three predictions for a five-game series victory, and six predictions for a six-game Knicks’ win.

New York opened as a strong favorite against Indiana, with -245 odds on DraftKings.

The regular-series favored the Pacers, who won two of three games against the Knicks.

But all three of those games came without OG Anunoby suiting up. New York is 24-5 all-time when the defensive star plays.

Anunoby will play an important role as the “Pascal Siakam stopper.”

Indiana’s starting power forward is averaging 22.3 points per game on an efficient 55% shooting from the field.

Trust that Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks will deploy Anunoby on Siakam from jump.

And after locking down Tyrese Maxey in an elimination Game 6, look for Donte DiVincenzo to draw the Tyrese Haliburton matchup.

Another player New York will keep their eye on, is a member of the storied “Knick killer” tier of talents, and Pacers backup T.J. McConnell.

Hart on McConnell: ‘He’s an Annoying Little (Expletive)’

Fresh off of a 20-point game to help eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks, T.J. McConnell is bound for another big part in the Pacers’ second-round series.

He recorded 16 points and 6 assists in Indiana’s last meeting with New York, helping his team to a win. And outperforming his season averages of 10.2 points and 5.5 assists.

When asked about the Pacers’ sixth man on May 5, Josh Hart was “complimentary,” but also made to take a joking jab at the guard.

“He’s an annoying little (expletive),” he told reporters.

Miles McBride will be tasked with slowing down one of the better backup guards in the NBA.

And the New York Knicks will be tasked with living up to the preset expectations of a thorough stomping and series win.