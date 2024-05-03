Tom Thibodeau Reveals Message to Knicks After Eliminating Sixers

For a second consecutive season, the New York Knicks are going to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, after winning four of six games over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

After an absolute dogfight of a first-round series, Jalen Brunson and the team will take on the storied rival Indiana Pacers.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau‘s message to the team after eliminating the 76ers was a simple one.

“I told em, ‘enjoy it till midnight,’” Thibodeau told reporters postgame. “I guess we’re already past midnight, so we’re thinking about what we have to do next.”

Brunson finished the night with 41 points and 12 assists, his third-straight game with 40 or more points.

After a tough first two games, he’s found his footing and his shot.

It was a statement win for the Knicks, on the road at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with a chance to go back to Madison Square Garden for a Game 7.

They delivered. And now they’ll look to do the same against the Pacers in Game 1 on May 5.

