76ers Contenders to Reunite With $146 Million Superstar This Summer

Philadelphia 76ers fans walked away from yet another postseason run cut short with a bitter taste in their mouths, but reason for optimism isn’t just on the horizon — it’s already here.

Tyrese Maxey has blossomed into a bonafide superstar, while Joel Embiid retains MVP-level talent when healthy. The five-year overpay for Tobias Harris that culminated in a nearly $40 million bill in 2023-24 has finally come to an end, and the Sixers are poised to spend this offseason with upwards of $60 million in salary cap space at their disposal.

Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report detailed Philly’s free-agent position, noting a handful of potential targets the organization might pursue to turn its dynamic duo into a Big 3. Perhaps the most intriguing member of the group is former 76ers standout Jimmy Butler, currently of the Miami Heat.

The Sixers only have three players under contract for next season: Joel Embiid, Paul Reed and Jeff Dowtin. There will be several new faces incoming. A large chunk of that money will go to Tyrese Maxey, as he is a restricted-free agent. That leaves enough room for another max player to be signed; it is just a matter of who. All [offseason] long, the Sixers will be linked with Paul George if he does not re-sign with the [Los Angeles] Clippers. Other names include a possible reunion with Jimmy Butler and New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram. The 76ers are the only true contender with significant cap space this offseason, and that will make them players in free agency.