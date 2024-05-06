76ers Contenders to Reunite With $146 Million Superstar This Summer

Philadelphia 76ers fans walked away from yet another postseason run cut short with a bitter taste in their mouths, but reason for optimism isn’t just on the horizon — it’s already here.
Tyrese Maxey has blossomed into a bonafide superstar, while Joel Embiid retains MVP-level talent when healthy. The five-year overpay for Tobias Harris that culminated in a nearly $40 million bill in 2023-24 has finally come to an end, and the Sixers are poised to spend this offseason with upwards of $60 million in salary cap space at their disposal.
Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report detailed Philly’s free-agent position, noting a handful of potential targets the organization might pursue to turn its dynamic duo into a Big 3. Perhaps the most intriguing member of the group is former 76ers standout Jimmy Butler, currently of the Miami Heat.
The Sixers only have three players under contract for next season: Joel Embiid, Paul Reed and Jeff Dowtin. There will be several new faces incoming.
A large chunk of that money will go to Tyrese Maxey, as he is a restricted-free agent. That leaves enough room for another max player to be signed; it is just a matter of who. All [offseason] long, the Sixers will be linked with Paul George if he does not re-sign with the [Los Angeles] Clippers. Other names include a possible reunion with Jimmy Butler and New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram.
The 76ers are the only true contender with significant cap space this offseason, and that will make them players in free agency.
Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler Were 76ers Teammates 5 Years Ago
Prior to this season, Butler captained the Heat to three of the previous four Eastern Conference Finals and to the NBA Finals twice. Miami qualified for the playoffs as the No. 8 seed, but lost in five games to the Boston Celtics as Butler watched the entire series from the sideline with a knee injury.
Before joining the Heat five years ago and giving rise to the now infamous “Playoff Jimmy” alter ego soon after, Butler spent 55 games as Embiid’s co-star in Philadelphia. The 76ers lost to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals that season, falling in seven games to a buzzer-beater by Kawhi Leonard.
The Raptors went on to win the NBA Finals that season, while the 76ers chose Harris over Butler, and the rest is history.
While Butler has obviously gotten older and injuries have been an issue for him in recent years, the 34-year-old has proven himself as a playoff closer and one of the toughest players in the league. He and Embiid also continue to have a relationship.
Futhermore, Butler isn’t the type of ball-dominant offensive player who will concern himself with shot attempts or take away from the offensive production both Embiid and Maxey are capable of providing. Butler has averaged just 12.7 field goal attempts per game over the course of his 13-year career.
Jimmy Butler Can Opt Out of Contract With Heat, Into Free Agency
Butler has said he intends to retire with the Heat, which may disqualify the 76ers from the running before negotiations can even begin. That said, one can make a strong argument that Philly is in a better position to win over the next few years than Miami given Emiid’s and Maxey’s career arcs compared to those of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro of the Heat.
Butler just finished out the second year of a three-year deal with the Heat worth a total of $146.4 million. The final season is a player option worth $52.4 million, though Butler can opt out and hit unrestricted free agency if he chooses.
That option makes the most sense for the six-time All-Star whether he wants to return to Miami or play elsewhere, as he can sign for considerably more money over a new multiyear contract.