LeBron James to 76ers Tabbed ‘Deal That Needs to Happen’

Following a seventh-straight trip to the postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have failed to make an appearance in the Conference Finals during Joel Embiid‘s tenure with the team.

Outstanding circumstances aside, that simple fact commands continuous change with an MVP-caliber player in his prime.

So why not try and land LeBron James?

ESPN insider Chris Herring proposed such a move in his latest column, tabbing it among deals “that need to happen.”

It would require James to opt out of the one year and $51.4 million he has left on his Lakers deal,” Herring wrote on May 28. “After a season in which both he and Anthony Davis were the healthiest they’ve been as a duo since teaming up in 2019-20, James might feel like there isn’t enough upside to win another title with the purple and gold.

As Herring writes, James can enter free agency this summer, and he’s expected to.

And following a season where he averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals, he could feel it’s time for a change of scenery.

Philadelphia represents one of few sensible options for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

76ers Present Path to Contention

After spending six years in the Western Conference, James would likely welcome a return to the East, where he dominated for the first 15 years of his career.

The competition is no lesser, the 2024 playoffs have proved that much.

But a 76ers team boasting him, Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey would have a shot at finish top-four in the conference, and thus earn home court advantage in the playoffs.

James would be an upgrade over starter Tobias Harris, who’s headed for free agency and unlikely to return. Herring hit on the potential upgrade in his ESPN column.

“James would be replacing Tobias Harris,” Herring wrote. “Who never panned out as a third or fourth option in Philly and likely closed out his Sixers tenure with a scoreless performance when Philly got eliminated by the Knicks in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. James creates far more offense on his own than Harris, who too often stands in the corner.”

Harris has been the weak link for Philadelphia more times than not.

Even if it’s not James, look for the 76ers to upgrade that spot in the starting lineup. A recent report suggests they could even try and right an old wrong and reunite with a former All-Star.

76ers Prepared to Offer Max Deal to Jimmy Butler

In an article for The Philadelhpia Inquirer, Keith Pompey reported on Philadelphia’s intentions to target Jimmy Butler this summer.

“The Sixers view (Butler) as a fallback option if they are unable to sign Paul George in free agency,” Pompey wrote on May 28. “And, according to sources, the Sixers are prepared to give Butler a maximum-salary extension if things align and he forces a trade out of Miami.”

As Pompey writes, Butler is currently under contract with the Miami Heat.

But seeking a contract extension with two years left on his deal, is being watched as a potential trade target all around the NBA.

Butler helped the 76ers to a Conference Semifinals appearance in 2018, before being sign-and-traded to the Heat. Philadelphia chose to give Harris a new contract and couldn’t afford to keep both forwards.

He’s coming off a season where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

The addition of Butler would check most boxes for Philadelphia this offseason in anticipation of another playoff run in 2025.

Perhaps they end up with James. Perhaps they convince Butler to return.

Regardless of the outcome, trust that Daryl Morey and the 76ers aren’t content with the roster as constructed. Moves are being mulled. And moves will be made.