Suns’ Could Hand Jimmy Butler Seven-Figure Contract Extension

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly interested in acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. The All-Star forward recently requested a trade out of South Beach. The Suns would look to pair Butler with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. As such, Bradley Beal would need to waive his no-trade clause.

Despite Miami and Phoenix not having a deal in place, it appears James Jones is already negotiating a contract extension for Butler. The veteran forward has a player option for next season but would then become an unrestricted free agent.

“From my sources, they’re telling me that the Suns have a two-year $120 million extension waiting on Jimmy Butler,” Kendrick Perkins said via the ‘Road Trippin Podcast.’ “I ain’t no genius, but that’s like 60 a year…It’s about relationships. The relationship is Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant…If he does get Jimmy Butler, which I believe they will, they’re both going to sign contract extensions.”

Butler, 35, would likely emerge as the locker room leader in Pheonix. Furthermore, he would give the franchise another proven playoff commodity. And, if adding Butler to the rotation entices Durant to extend his stay, then the deal makes sense on multiple levels.

Still, the fact remains that Phoenix’s path to acquiring Butler is far from clear. The franchise is already limited in terms of assets and ability to aggregate salaries.

Heat Have No Interest in Suns’ Bradley Beal

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Heat have zero interest in Bradley Beal heading to South Beach. Their stance is unlikely to change, regardless of whether he waives his no-trade clause. As such, Phoenix would need to find a third team to help facilitate the deal and eat the remaining $110 million of Beal’s five-year $251 million contract.

“The Suns would need to have Bradley Beal waive his no-trade clause,” Marks reported. “Sources told ESPN, that the Heat have no desire to take back the $110 million owed to Beal and that Phoenix would need to find a third team.”

Beal, 31, has struggled with injuries in recent years. He played in 53 games for the Suns last season. He’s suited up on 25 occasions this season, averaging 17.8 pints, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Beal was recently removed from the Suns starting lined and moved into a bench role.

Heat Wont Rush Trading Butler

Pat Riley has never been one to bow to pressure. He won’t be bullied or antagonized into making a move that doesn’t benefit the Heat organization. As such, Miami isn’t expected to rush into trade negotiations for their start player.

“While trades can always materialize quickly in the Association, team sources say Miami is prepared to take its time with a Butler trade to maximize its return,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported.

Beal remains the most likely star to make way for Butler. If the Suns can find a team willing to absorb his contract, they will undoubtedly make a move for Butler. Of course, Beal must sign off on any trade.

“It’s not just a matter of finding a team with legitimate Beal interest, either,” Amick continued. “It’s finding a team with legitimate Beal interest that is willing to do that deal now, rather than taking these next four weeks to sort through other trade targets who most would consider superior.”

Phoenix must figure out how to acquire Butler before focusing on a contract extension. Right now, both teams appear to be far apart in negotiations. Still, keeping Durant happy is important. Acquiring Butler improves the Suns’ roster and could keep Durant long term. Expect the front office to increase their activity in the coming weeks.