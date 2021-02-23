New Callaway Drivers: Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS

The Callaway Epic Speed is highlighted by its smaller footprint and a Cyclone Aero Shape, which is designed to reduce drag for higher clubhead speeds.

The driver, built to provide mid launch and spin, has a semi-draw flight bias and a high level of forgiveness. And, of course, it’s full of Callaway’s innovative technology, which includes:

Jailbreak A.I. Speed Frame: The Jailbreak technology has two internal vertical bars that join the and stiffen the crown and sole which helps generate faster ball speeds across the face.

Flash Face SS21: Also developed by Artificial Intelligence, the Flash Face SS21 enhances the Jailbreak Technology over a larger area of the face for faster ball speeds. The extra strong titanium face allows for faster speeds and extra forgiveness.

Advanced Composite Design: The Triaxial carbon crown saves 16 grams of weight compared to a titanium crown which improves forgiveness. Another Triaxial carbon crown in the toe gets you the aforementioned draw bias.

Another feature is the OptiFit hosel, which allows you to adjust the loft and lie settings.

In both right- and left-handed styles, the Epic Speed Driver is available in 9, 10.5, and 12 degree lofts and a variety of shaft flexes, including Ladies, Regular, Stiff, and Light.

