New Callaway Drivers: Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS

The new Callaway drivers for 2021 are now available to the public and, as you can imagine, are chock full inventive technology designed to provide maximum distance, forgiveness, and playability. Callaway has brought back the Epic line with the Epic Speed, Epic MAX, and Epic MAX LS.

Each of the drivers were designed by Artificial Intelligence, a practice Callaway has been employing in club construction recently. The MAX is the most forgiving and highest launch of the three, while the MAX LS has the lowest launch and spin. The Speed has a smaller footprint than the MAX and MAX LS and aerodynamic design with a medium spin rate. So whatever skill level you are, the Epic drivers will have you covered. A side note: all three received Gold status for Golf Digest’s 2021 Hot List.

So take a look below as we’ll get into more specifics of the technology and the characteristics of each club so you’ll know which is the right driver for you.

Which is the Most Forgiving of the New Callaway Drivers?

While all of the new Epic family of drivers are forgiving, Callway bills the 2021 MAX has the most forgiving Epic driver ever. 

The strong Triaxial Carbon material saves 19 grams of weight compared to titanium. This allowed Callaway to redistribute that weight, enabling them to deepen the Center of Gravity, which promotes higher launch and raise the Moment of Inertia for maximum forgiveness.

The club, which has a built-in draw bias for you slicers out there, also has adjustable perimeter weighting. The 16 gram sliding rear weight allows you to customize the ball flight settings. The sliding weight, along with the OptiFit hosel, "provides up to 20 yards of shot shape correction," per Callaway.

Add in the A.I. Designed Flash Face 2021, which features extra strong titanium, and you have a club that offers blazing speeds and forgiveness across a wider area of the face.

 

