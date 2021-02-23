New Callaway Drivers: Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS

The new Callaway drivers for 2021 are now available to the public and, as you can imagine, are chock full inventive technology designed to provide maximum distance, forgiveness, and playability. Callaway has brought back the Epic line with the Epic Speed, Epic MAX, and Epic MAX LS.
Each of the drivers were designed by Artificial Intelligence, a practice Callaway has been employing in club construction recently. The MAX is the most forgiving and highest launch of the three, while the MAX LS has the lowest launch and spin. The Speed has a smaller footprint than the MAX and MAX LS and aerodynamic design with a medium spin rate. So whatever skill level you are, the Epic drivers will have you covered. A side note: all three received Gold status for Golf Digest’s 2021 Hot List.
So take a look below as we’ll get into more specifics of the technology and the characteristics of each club so you’ll know which is the right driver for you.
Our Review
The Callaway Epic Speed is highlighted by its smaller footprint and a Cyclone Aero Shape, which is designed to reduce drag for higher clubhead speeds.
The driver, built to provide mid launch and spin, has a semi-draw flight bias and a high level of forgiveness. And, of course, it’s full of Callaway’s innovative technology, which includes:
Jailbreak A.I. Speed Frame: The Jailbreak technology has two internal vertical bars that join the and stiffen the crown and sole which helps generate faster ball speeds across the face.
Flash Face SS21: Also developed by Artificial Intelligence, the Flash Face SS21 enhances the Jailbreak Technology over a larger area of the face for faster ball speeds. The extra strong titanium face allows for faster speeds and extra forgiveness.
Advanced Composite Design: The Triaxial carbon crown saves 16 grams of weight compared to a titanium crown which improves forgiveness. Another Triaxial carbon crown in the toe gets you the aforementioned draw bias.
Another feature is the OptiFit hosel, which allows you to adjust the loft and lie settings.
In both right- and left-handed styles, the Epic Speed Driver is available in 9, 10.5, and 12 degree lofts and a variety of shaft flexes, including Ladies, Regular, Stiff, and Light.
The most forgiving of the new Callaway drivers, the Epic MAX has Triaxial Carbon that saves over 19 grams of weight compared to titanium. That weight has been redistributed for a deeper Center of Gravity (higher launch) and higher Moment of Inertia (extra forgiveness).
Featuring a large footprint, 460cc head, and offering mid spin, the MAX has much of the same technology as the Epic Speed, with a couple of exceptions. So let’s take a look:
Adjustable Perimeter Weighting: There’s a 16 gram sliding rear weight designed to get your preferred ball flight. Also, the OptiFit hosel combines with that weight to supply up to 20 yards of shot correction.
Jailbreak A.I. Speed Frame: The Jailbreak technology is all about speed. The idea is that the two internal vertical bars join the crown and sole for faster ball speeds across the club face.
Flash Face SS21: The Flash Face SS21 features lightweight, yet strong, titanium for faster club head and ball speeds, while increasing forgiveness over a wider area of the club face.
Advanced Composite Design: The Triaxial carbon crown saves 19 grams of weight compared to a titanium crown. This allows the weight to be redistributed to get a deeper Center of Gravity (CG) for higher launch and a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more forgiveness.
The Epic MAX Driver is available in 9, 10.5, and 12 degree lofts and four different shaft flexes — Ladies, Regular, Stiff, and Light. It also comes in both right- and left-handed styles.
Of the new Callaway drivers of 2021, the Epic MAX LS offers the lowest launch and spin, as well as being the most fade friendly.
Just like the Epic Speed and Epic MAX, the MAX LS featuers the unique technology common to the series, including the design by Artificial Intelligence. Let’s take a quick look at the rest:
Adjustable Perimeter Weighting: Like the MAX, the MAX LS also has a sliding rear weight (13 grams) designed to provide more forgiveness. It couples with the OptiFit hosel to allow for 13 yards of shot shape correction.
Jailbreak A.I. Speed Frame: The Jailbreak technology features two internal vertical bars that join and stiffen the crown and sole for faster ball speeds and greater distances.
Flash Face SS21: The Flash Face SS21 is designed to provide maximum forgiveness on a larger area of the club face so even on miss-hits you’ll be straigher. It’s made of lightweight and strong, titanium.
Advanced Composite Design: The Triaxial carbon crown in MAX LS is 19 grams lighter than a titanium crown. That savings allows the weight to be redistributed for a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI), resulting straigher tee shots.
The Epic MAX LS Driver is available in 9 and 10.5 degree lofts and two different shaft flexes — Stiff and Extra Stiff. It also comes in both right- and left-handed styles.
Excellent forgiveness, with high launch, low spin, and a built-in draw bias are the highlights of the Callaway Big Bertha B21, the newest driver in the Bertha family.
The B21 is also loaded with game-changing technology, so let’s take a look:
A.I. Designed Flash Face SS21: This A.I. design helps get faster ball speeds across a wider area of the club face. And faster speeds mean greater distances.
Jailbreak Technology + T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown: The two internal jailbreak bars connec the sole and crown. This lightweight carbon crown allows the weight to be redistributed to get a deeper Center of Gravity (higher launch) and higher Moment of Inertia (added forgiveness).
Internal Draw Bias: The clubhead design features an internal draw bias to help cut down on slices. The head shape is also designed to help with higher ball flight and straighter shots off the tee.
The Big Bertha B21 is available in 9, 10.5, and 12 degree lofts and Regular, Stiff, and Light shaft flexes.
Check out the Big Bertha B21 Irons if you’re interested in this Callaway line of clubs.