Callaway Drivers: 7 Best Clubs for Distance & Forgiveness

Callway drivers have long been known as some of the best in the game, highlighted by ground-breaking technology designed to provide maximum distance and forgiveness for players of all skill levels.

The game-improvement technology, which you can read about below, has golf balls flying off these club faces. Extra yardage off the tee. More balls landing in the fairway. Excellent feel and sound. Just better overall shot consistency.

So we’ve compiled a list below of the some of the best Callaway drivers available on the market today. Some are brand new, others a bit older. But they’re all Callaway so you know you’re getting top-notch quality and player-friendly clubs. Take a look and see which one would be the best fit in your golf bag.

Also, check out our recommendations for the best Callaway golf bags and easy-to-hit irons if you’re a fan of brand.

What is the Best Callaway Driver for Beginners?

Most Callaway drivers are easy to hit these days, thanks to the ever-evolving, game-changing technology. But the best choice for a beginning driver is the Mavrik MAX, which Callaway claims is their easiest driver to hit. 

And it's easy to see why they say that as the Golf Digest Hot List Gold winner for 2020 is stacked Callaway's game-improvement technology which aids in adding distance, forgiveness, accuracy, consistency, and, ultimately, confidence -- everything a beginner can ask for.

It promotes a high launch angle; something new players tend to struggle with is getting the ball in the air.

The clubhead has 2 interchangeable weight options (14g and 2g) in the heel and rear. Putting the 14G weight in the rear for maximum (MAX) forgiveness and in the heel for MAX draw. Many players, not just newbies, have a tendency to slice. That's the ball takes an unexpected -- and substantial -- turn either to the left or right (to the right for right-handed players). These weights are there to help lessen those.

Of course, the Mavrik MAX has Flash Face Technology for faster balls speeds across the a larger area across the face; the light FS2S Titanium face that promotes overall consistency; Jailbreak Technology which are two internal bars designed to promote blazing ball speeds and greater distance; and the light triaxial carbon crown which raises the Moment of Inertia (MOI) for excellent forgiveness.

