Callaway Drivers: 7 Best Clubs for Distance & Forgiveness

The newest Callaway drivers of 2020 are the Mavrik series, and they’ve already reached Gold status on Golf Digest’s Hot List. The standard Mavrik is ideal for most players and features a brand new, unique Cyclone Aero Shape head desiged to reduce drag for increase speeds and distance.

The three members of the family are the Mavrik, Mavrik MAX, and Mavrik Sub Zero, all of which will be featured.

But you know with Callaway, there’s a lot more innovative technology to help you hit the next level in your game. So let’s check out some of that tech:

Artificial Intelligence Flash Face SS20: Each club face is uniquely designed with Artificial Intelligence (AI) for each club loft which promotes faster golf ball speeds across a larger area to help get extra yardage off the tee.

High-Strength FS2S Titanium: This brand new face technology is supremely strong and extra light (6 grams lighter traditional titanium) and will help with overall consistency by getting you ideal speed, extra forgiveness, and spin rate.

Jailbreak & T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown: The two internal Jailbreak bars connect the sole and crown and this results in faster balls speeds and greater distance. There’s a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) thanks to the lighter carbon crown that helps redistribute the weight. The result is excellent forgiveness even on off-center shots.

OptiFit Hosel: This allows you to change the loft and lie in a total of eight different combinations to cater to your swing. This club has a 58 degree lie angle.

The Mavrik is designed for mid launch and spin with a slight draw flight bias.

