Callaway Drivers: 7 Best Clubs for Distance & Forgiveness

Callway drivers have long been known as some of the best in the game, highlighted by ground-breaking technology designed to provide maximum distance and forgiveness for players of all skill levels.
The game-improvement technology, which you can read about below, has golf balls flying off these club faces. Extra yardage off the tee. More balls landing in the fairway. Excellent feel and sound. Just better overall shot consistency.
So we’ve compiled a list below of the some of the best Callaway drivers available on the market today. Some are brand new, others a bit older. But they’re all Callaway so you know you’re getting top-notch quality and player-friendly clubs. Take a look and see which one would be the best fit in your golf bag.
Also, check out our recommendations for the best Callaway golf bags and easy-to-hit irons if you’re a fan of brand.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The newest Callaway drivers of 2020 are the Mavrik series, and they’ve already reached Gold status on Golf Digest’s Hot List. The standard Mavrik is ideal for most players and features a brand new, unique Cyclone Aero Shape head desiged to reduce drag for increase speeds and distance.
The three members of the family are the Mavrik, Mavrik MAX, and Mavrik Sub Zero, all of which will be featured.
But you know with Callaway, there’s a lot more innovative technology to help you hit the next level in your game. So let’s check out some of that tech:
Artificial Intelligence Flash Face SS20: Each club face is uniquely designed with Artificial Intelligence (AI) for each club loft which promotes faster golf ball speeds across a larger area to help get extra yardage off the tee.
High-Strength FS2S Titanium: This brand new face technology is supremely strong and extra light (6 grams lighter traditional titanium) and will help with overall consistency by getting you ideal speed, extra forgiveness, and spin rate.
Jailbreak & T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown: The two internal Jailbreak bars connect the sole and crown and this results in faster balls speeds and greater distance. There’s a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) thanks to the lighter carbon crown that helps redistribute the weight. The result is excellent forgiveness even on off-center shots.
OptiFit Hosel: This allows you to change the loft and lie in a total of eight different combinations to cater to your swing. This club has a 58 degree lie angle.
The Mavrik is designed for mid launch and spin with a slight draw flight bias.
Having trouble getting to the course or just want the ability to practice whenever you’d like? Then take a look at our recommendations for the best golf simulators for home use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Of the new Callaway drivers. the Mavrik MAX is an extremely forgiving club best for the player who needs help getting launch and reducing slices. The easiest to hit of the three Mavriks, the MAX boasts a boatload of Callaway’s game-changing technology.
Here’s a look at some of it:
Artificial Intelligence Flash Face SS20: The faces are uniquely designed for each loft for faster ball speeds across a larger area.
High-Strength FS2S Titanium: This new face technology is 6 grams lighter traditional titanium and helps you obtain ideal speed, forgiveness, and spin.
Jailbreak & T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown: Two internal Jailbreak bars connect the sole and crown, resulting in faster balls speeds and greater distance. The lighter carbon crown spreads the weight for a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) for maximum forgiveness.
Customizable Weighting: 2 interchangeable weight options (14g and 2g) in the heel and rear. Putting the 14G weight in the rear for maximum (MAX) forgiveness and in the heel for MAX draw.
OptiFit Hosel: This allows you to change the loft and lie in a total of eight different combinations. The MAX has a lie angle of 59 degrees.
Browse a wide selection of the most forgiving irons and have your golf bag full of easy-to-hit, accurate clubs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The third member of the 2020 class of Callaway drivers is the Mavrik Sub Zero, a club built for more advanced players with faster swing speeds. .
The Sub Zero has a slightly smaller clubhead size at 450cc and promotes low launch and spin, while having a neutral flight balance.
Here’s a closer look at its featured technology:
Artificial Intelligence Flash Face SS20: Made with AI, the Flash Face is designed to improve ball speeds over a wider area of the face unique to each loft.
High-Strength FS2S Titanium: This brand new face technology will develop overall consistency as its designed to get you optimal speeds, forgiveness, and desired spin.
Jailbreak & T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown: Faster ball speeds and extra distance is what you’ll get thanks to the two internal Jailbreak bars that connect the sole and crown. As for forgiveness, the extra light carbon crown promotes weight distributionn for a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) that aids in accuracy off the tee.
Customizable Weighting: 2 interchangeable weight options (14g and 2g) in the front and back so you can help get change launch angles and spin rates.
OptiFit Hosel Technology: This feature lets you change the loft and lie in a total of eight different combinations. The Sub Zero has a lie angle of 56 degrees.
Technology has come a long way over the past few years — and for the better. Take a peek at our picks for the top GPS golf watches on the market today. They’ll provide you with accurate yardage readings, track your round stats, provide hole distances, and much more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Callaway Epic Flash is from 2019 and it delivered the goods with players and critics alike as the only driver to receive 20 out of 20 stars on Golf Digest’s 2019 Hot List.
According to Callaway, the Epic Flash was “awarded Best Driver For Swing Speeds 95 MPH to 105 MPH and For Swing Speeds 94 MPH and Below by the GolfWRX expert panel featuring 13 top-ranked club fitters from around the country.” Not too shabby.
Let’s take a look to see what makes the Epic Flash so popular and effective:
Flash Face Technology: Flash Face to get faster ball speeds, and, in turn, more distance. This driver was created with Artificial Intelligence and “machine learning.” Machine learning went over 15,000 different club faces before finding Flash Face, and it’s unique club face, to be the best. The idea of it is to maximize ball speed at the center region of the face.
Jailbreak Technology: The club has two internal bars that balance the crown and sole. This puts more impact load on the club face and that results in faster ball speeds and greater distance off the tee.
TC2 Triaxial Carbon Crown: This redistributes weight in the head to raise the Moment of Inertia (MOI), making the Epic Flash an extremely forgiving club.
Adjustable Perimeter Weighting: It also has adjustable perimeter weighting in the form of a 16 gram weight that you can slide to get draws, fades, or a shot straight down the fairway for supreme accuracy.
Available in both right- and left-handed styles, the Epic Flash in all different flexes with 9, 10.5, and 12 degree lofts. You can also choose between a number of different shaft styles and flexes. It has an opti-fit hosel, which allows you to increase and decrease the loft and alter the lie.
Looking to improve your overall shot consistency? Then a golf swing trainer could be effective in getting the most out of the tee box and in the fairways.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero is very similar to the Epic Flash as far as technology goes. One thing is for sure, they both Callaway drivers received serious accolodes and praise in 2019.
The Sub Zero, also a Golf Digest Hot List Gold winner from 2019, was named the Best Driver For Swing Speeds of 106 MPH and Above by that same GolfWRX expert panel. So basically, the Sub Zero is better suited for players with faster swing speeds.
Here’s a peek inside the Sub Zero:
Adjustable Perimeter Weighting: The Sub Zero also has adjustable perimeter weighting, but it’s just lighter at 12 grams. This helps you produce draws, fades, or for just keeping it straight.
TC2 Triaxial Carbon Crown: The Sub Zero has a high Moment of Inertia (MOI) in the clubhead and produces a lower spin rate for added yardage and more forgiveness on miss-hits.
Flash Face Technology with AI: Flash Face to get faster ball speeds, and, in turn, more distance. This driver was created with Artificial Intelligence and “machine learning.” Machine learning went over 15,000 different club faces before finding Flash Face, and it’s unique club face, to be the best. The idea of it is to maximize ball speed at the center region of the face.
Jailbreak Technology: The club has two internal bars that balance the crown and sole. This puts more impact load on the club face and that results in faster ball speeds and greater distance off the tee.
Available in both right- and left-handed styles, the Epic Flash Sub Zero is available in 9 and 10.5 degree lofts. The opti-fit hosel allows you to increase and decrease the loft and alter the lie.
Everyone wants to improve their score and gain consistency, just as the Sub Zero Driver help you do. Pair it was one of our picks for the best game improvement irons and start shaving shots off your game.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Callaway Rogue Driver is from a couple of years back, but still features effective game-improvement technology designed for added distance and extra forgiveness, while not putting a dent in your wallet.
A Gold winner of Golf Digest’s Hot List in 2018, the Rogue featured some ground-breaking technology that is still used today. Let’s find out more about it:
Jailbreak & X-Face VFT Technology: This technology used llightweight hourglass-shaped titanium bars to stiffen the crown and sole, which allows the face to take on more impact for faster balls speeds. The X-Face VFT was brand new at the time and promoted faster speeds across a larger area of the face.
Jailbreak Effect: The Jailbreak and X-Face VFT technologies combine to create the Jailbreak Effect, which gets exceptional ball speeds and greater distances.
Triaxial Carbon Composite Crown: This allows the weight to be redistributed into the clubhead’s perimeter, increasing the Moment of Inertia. This placement of the MOI results in maximum forgiveness on off-center hits, while minimizing loss of distance.
Speed Step Technology: Callaway teamed up with Boeing on this technology which is designed to improve airflow for faster clubhead speeds. And faster clubhead speeds mean more yardage off the tee.
The Callaway Rogue Sub Zero Driver is also available and is ideal for advanved players with faster swing speeds.
We’re all looking for ways to improve form, tempo, and technique. Golf swing analyzers measure your swing data and give you instant feedback and analysis so you know exactly what you need to work on.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
OK, we’re turning back the clocks for this one, X Hot, which was one of the Callaway drivers that was ahead of its time technology-wise when it was released in January 2013. You can still find them and do so at a very nice bargain.
It would be an ideal starter driver for a beginner as it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles like many of the newer golf drivers.
Here’s what you’ll find with the X Hot:
Speed Frame Face Technology: This creates blazing fast balls speeds across a wider area of the face for longer drives. It also helps optimize the Center of Gravity (CG) for higher launch and more forgiveness.
Ultra Thin Wall Casting Technology: This makes the club ultra light, resulting in faster clubhead and ball speeds. This promotes for yardage off the tee.
OptiFit Technology: This allows you to set the face angle in an open, square, or closed position at address. The hosel can open the face 2.5 degrees for less loft or close the face 1.5 degrees for more loft.
If you’re not able to get the course or a driving range, get your swings in at home with one of our recommendations for the best golf practice nets for driving and chipping, many of which are compact enough to fit in a yard or garage.