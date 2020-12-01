Big Bertha B21 Irons: Callaway’s Newest Golf Clubs

Callaway’s Big Bertha line was introduced back in 1994 and the newest edition, the B21 Irons, are now available. And they are arguably the easiest-to-hit, most forgiving, and highest launch Big Berthas to date.

Callaway golf clubs are wildly popular among the PGA Tour pros and Regular Joes because of their innovative technology and playability.

So let’s take a closer look at some of that unique technology of the Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons to see why these clubs are the perfect choice for the high-handicapper or beginner.

Buy The Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons

Flash Cup Face Designed With Artificial Intelligence

In what’s becoming the norm with Callaway golf clubs, the company used Artificial Intelligence to help design the B21s, the first time A.I. has been used with the Big Berthas. While computers often are used in club development by analyzing golf swings to help the design team, Callaway provided ball striking variables into the A.I. and let it come to its own conclusion.

The result: the Flash Cup Face, which provides super fast ball speeds and increased spin. It combines with the 360 Face Cup, which flexes and releases on contact, to generate the ball speeds needed for that much-appreciated extra distance.

Extra Wide Soles For Better Turf Interaction

The soles on the Big Bertha B21s are some of the widest of their entire iron collection. Wider soles promote better turf interaction as they help the club bounce off the ground on contact for cleaner shots. The B21 irons also have even more offset in the head than previous models. These combine to help you get easier launch, lower spin, and a straighter ball flight. Wider soles are normally associated with game-improvement irons or even super game-improvement irons, and that what these Big Berthas are.

Buy The Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons

Tungsten Energy Core For Easy Launch

Extra tungsten weight was added to the core which lowers and deepens the Center of Gravity (CG). The lower the CG, the easier it is to get higher launch, something beginners might have trouble doing.

Urethane Microspheres For Better Feel On Contact

The clubhead features urethane microspheres, which are designed to absorb vibration on impact for superior feel and sound.

The Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons are certainly some of the most forgiving irons on the market today thanks to the unique technology, oversized clubheads, and large sweet spot. Callaway has been able to provide forgiveness, while not sacrificing distance, and that’s the goal of the B21 irons. These are perfect for beginners as they’re designed to build confidence both with the physical look (large clubhead and very wide soles) and playability and forgiveness, even on off-center hits.

The Big Bertha B21 are available in both right- and left-handed styles in graphite or steel shafts. Shafts flexes available are light, regular, and stiff. There are also plenty of club combination choices.

Buy The Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Combo Iron Set

If you’re not as comfortable hitting your irons, the Big Bertha B21 clubs also come in a combo set, which features hybrid clubs in place of the higher irons.

Available in a wide range of club configurations, the hybrids are available in 3H, 4H, 5H, 6H, and one set even includes a 7 hybrid.

Buy The Callaway Big Bertha B21 Iron/Hybrid Combo Set

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Single Iron

If you don’t need a full set of clubs, the Callaway Big Bertha B21s are available in single irons. The 4 through 9 irons are available, as are a pitching wedge, sand wedge, approach wedge, and lob wedge.

Buy Callaway Big Bertha B21 Single Irons

