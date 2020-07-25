Alex Smith Gets Remarkable News From Doctor After Gruesome Injury

Washington quarterback Alex Smith suffered one of the most horrific injuries you’ll ever see in 2018. Amazingly, he is cleared to return to football activity, per a recent report.
Alex Smith is Cleared to Return to Football Activities
Most everyone who saw Smith’s injury likely questioned if he would ever walk normally again, let alone play football. However, per a report from ESPN’s Stephania Bell, Smith isn’t just walking well, he’s been cleared to return to football.
Here’s what Smith said to Bell:
Everyone was in agreement that my bone was in a really good place. I had healed a lot. They said that given the combination of the rod and where I was with the healing process, I had zero limitations and could even resume some football activities. To hear them say that, from a life standpoint, they wouldn’t restrict me from doing anything — I could go skiing or snowboarding tomorrow if I wanted — then on top of that, to get the green light that I could practice, get contact, that I had healed up, that much was pretty wild to hear. I didn’t know if I would ever hear those words.
In case you’ve never seen it, take a look at the injury that has shelved Smith since Week 10 of the 2018 season.
The Severity of the Injury
To fully understand how amazing it is for Smith to make it all the way back from this injury, you have to understand the veracity of the situation.
Shortly after the injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted this:
Alex Smith suffered a compound fracture – meaning the bone broke through his skin, per source. Trauma surgeons discovered Smith suffered a spiral fracture in his leg – defined as a long bone broken by a rotational force. Smith, 34, faces a lengthy rehab process to try to return.
It got worse. During an interview with ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, Smith shared more of the gruesome details:
I was supposed to get discharged. The initial surgery went great, bone was lined up. I had several plates put in my leg and everything looked great. I was getting ready to go home, it was right before Thanksgiving. That’s when the initial infection was spotted, this is a few days after the surgery. I went septic. It was an infection that had gotten into my blood, and at that point I don’t remember much for a few weeks.
Despite all of that, Smith has been incredibly blessed to have bounced back to this point. At 36 years old, he’s already toward the back end of his career, but the former No. 1 overall pick in 2005 is seemingly on the cusp of one of the most amazing comebacks in sports history.
I wish him well.
