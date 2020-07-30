Patriots Insider Apologizes For ‘Insensitive’ Take on Opt-Out Players

Everyone has a moment when they say something they probably shouldn’t have, but fewer people have the integrity and humility to issue an apology once they have realized they were in error.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran offered an apology to the New England Patriots‘ Patrick Chung and Dont’a Hightower after he suggested the players might not have opted out of the 2020 NFL season if Tom Brady was still the team’s quarterback.

Tom Curran’s Initial Take on Patriots Opt-Out Players

Here is a look at the clip which took place on an episode of the Dan Patrick Show:

If Tom Brady was still with the Patriots, would this many players be opting out of the season? @TomECurran doesn't think so. For Tom's full appearance: https://t.co/CUzRifo21J pic.twitter.com/R3g8w3sAt1 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 29, 2020

Chung, Hightower, Marcus Cannon, Brandon Bolden, Najee Toran and Dan Vitale all opted out of the upcoming season. Chung and Hightower both cited concerns for family amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

None of the men ever mentioned football, teammates or their chances of winning as being a part of their decision-making process. Thus, it was a little presumptuous and perhaps a bit insulting to suggest otherwise.

Patrick Chung Addresses Curran on Twitter

It appears Chung felt the same way as he addressed Curran on Twitter on Thursday.

Damn Mr. Curran. I say this with love…. you sound like a idiot. Doesn’t hurt the friendship, you’re not in the dog house. But don’t let your job corrupt your brain man. You know better than that. — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) July 30, 2020

Hightower was amongst several hundred people who liked the tweet above. I was personally critical of Curran’s take on Wednesday, and I tweeted the following after watching the clip.

Hmm… that's a tough take https://t.co/dzOUE4bueX — Brian Mazique (@UniqueMazique) July 29, 2020

To Curran’s credit, he apologized to both Chung and Hightower and responded to me on Twitter as well.

I'm sorry, Patrick. Offense was not intended. Reflecting more, I see why it is offensive to you. Spitballing theories about a person's personal and private decision and why it MAY have been different is insensitive to the situation. I apologize. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) July 30, 2020

You're right. I apologized to Patrick and Dont'a directly. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) July 30, 2020

Curran is one of the most respected Patriots insiders, and quite frankly, after the way he handled this situation, that respect level should only go higher.

