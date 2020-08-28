Gunner Olszewski Gets Insane Praise from Teammates

With each passing day, it appears New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski looks like a lock to make the 53-man roster. Olszewski’s teammates are singing his praises.

Former Undrafted Workhorse is Doing Work in Patriots Camp

According to local Patriots media who have been tracking receptions, Olszewski has more grabs than any other receiver or tight end.

Patriots WRs through nine practices Gunner: 20 receptions

Edelman: 19 receptions

Byrd: 19 receptions

Sanu: 17 receptions

Ross: 11 receptions

Harry: 10 receptions

Meyers: 7 receptions

Zuber: 6 receptions — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 26, 2020

Beyond and perhaps more important than the unofficial numbers, Olszewski is winning over his teammates.

What Teammates Are Saying About Gunner Olszewski

Stephon Gilmore isn’t the only Patriots player recognizing Olszewski’s growth and playmaking ability. Fellow receiver Mohamed Sanu added:

“Last year, I didn’t know much about Gunner. I did learn a lot throughout the season and this offseason I’ve learned about him. He’s a great kid who works his tail off. Very hard-working kid, always willing to learn, always trying to get himself better in any way possible. And he’s fun to be around. Very explosive, and it’s very deceptive how explosive he is. So it’s, I’m excited to see what he gets done this year.”

Olszewski was undrafted out of tiny Bemidji State where he played cornerback. The Patriots saw something in him in 2019 when they brought him in as a wide receiver. He had a few flashes but needed more work to round into a physically stronger, and more capable option as a receiver and return man.

He’s taken those strides as he is visibly more muscular and is handling physical play much better now than he did in last season’s training camp.

Where Gunner Olszewski Fits on the Patriots’ Depth Chart

At this point, you’d have to think Olszewski has done enough to be the third receiver on the team behind Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry. Sanu’s size and athleticism might give him an edge in some instances, but Olszewski has been too good to leave off the roster.

