Patriots James White Injured: Updates on His Status

The New England Patriots versatile veteran running back James White went down with an injury just before halftime in Week 1.

James White limping after that first-down catch. He comes out. Burkhead in. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 13, 2020

White made a 9-yard reception, was tackled, and came up limping after he got to his feet. He was able to get off the field on his own power but didn’t return to the game on the Patriots’ final draft of the half.

UPDATE

White is back in the game for the Patriots and appears uninhibited.