Patriots Linked to Predicted Tom Brady Successor in 2024

If the New England Patriots move on from quarterback Mac Jones and sign Baker Mayfield in 2024, that means Mark Wahlberg got his prediction correct twice over.

Wahlberg predicted that Mayfield, when he was the Cleveland Browns quarterback, would one day replace former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Mayfield ironically replaced Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year instead, and The Athletic’s Chad Graff floated New England as a destination for Mayfield in 2024.

“The No. 1 pick in 2018 is the only other pending free agent who could be considered a viable starting quarterback,” Graff wrote. “His body of work is a mixed bag, but he’s had a bit of a resurgence this season that could lead to a team believing he could be its starter.”

“Through five games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, Mayfield has thrown seven touchdowns to three interceptions while averaging 6.7 yards per attempt,” Graff continued. “Even with better numbers this season, Mayfield is probably best viewed as a bridge option while developing a younger quarterback.”

Mayfield’s NFL career may be skewed by Cleveland’s handling of him. He went through four head coaches and offensive coordinators in his time there, but Mayfield led the Browns to their only playoff win since 1994.

This year could be indicative of Mayfield’s potential as a starter with a solid offensive line and star wide receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

Patriots Could Pursue Mike Evans Along With Baker Mayfield

If the Patriots pursue Mayfield, Evans could come along as a package deal.

Evans has a year left on his deal with the Bucs, and the two sides didn’t reach an agreement on an extension by his agent’s deadline before Week 1. While Evans has been adamant about finishing his career with the Bucs, he publicly accepts the business aspect of the NFL.

New England would need to spend big to bring in both Mayfield and Evans, and the Patriots need an upgrade at receivers with Kendrick Bourne as the top performer this season. The Patriots will have one of the better salary cap situations in 2024, but the organization will need to change its trajectory on spending.

Not Paying Stars Big is Costing the Patriots

Brady never landed a massive contract in New England and he left after the 2019 season for Tampa to nab a two-year, $5o million deal. The Patriots had a chance to help out Jones this past offseason by landing star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but the five-time Pro Bowler took his services to the Tennessee Titans instead over money.

If the Patriots bring in Mayfield and Evans, that could accelerate the rebuild and return the team to playoff contention. The Bucs look poised to win the NFC South this year, and they played competitively with top NFC teams in the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.

New England came into this season expecting to be competitive in the AFC East with a stout defense and hopes for an improved offense. Jones hasn’t delivered in year three amid a plethora of problems on offense, but a new-look offense with a strong defense could make the difference in 2024.