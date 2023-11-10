‘Change of Pace’ Coordinator Named Fit to Replace Patriots’ Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick’s future with the New England Patriots is becoming a bigger talking point each week, with one highly touted coordinator representing a “change of pace” hire. The would-be head coach in question is Detroit Lions’ OC Ben Johnson, who could give the Pats a chance to salvage quarterback Mac Jones.

That’s the view of Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine. He believes “any team who might be ‘stuck’ with a quarterback who could be salvaged should have Johnson at the top of their coaching wishlist.”

The Patriots belong firmly in the category of teams blighted by uncertainty at football’s most important position. Jones has regressed considerably since earning a Pro Bowl nod after the 2021 season.

Johnson could reverse the narrative, based on his work with Lions’ signal-caller Jared Goff, per Ballentine: “Johnson does a tremendous job of marring his dynamic running schemes with the play-action pass, accentuating Goff’s strengths and minimizing his weaknesses.”

As a 37-year-old who’s speciality is offense, Johnson would represent the antithesis of 71-year-old, defensive-minded Belichick: “If the Patriots decide to move on from Bill Belichick, he would be a change of pace and might be able to bring out the best in Mac Jones.”

‘Change of Pace’ Hire Would Turn the Page on Bill Belichick

The Patriots can turn the page completely from the Belichick era by hiring Johnson. His burgeoning reputation as a QB whisperer is in stark contrast to Belichick, whose overall reputation has tanked since Tom Brady left town in 2020.

Brady’s arguably the greatest quarterback ever, and Belichick hasn’t been able to win without No. 12 throwing passes. The coach has posted just four winning seasons without Brady in the lineup during a 29-year career in top jobs.

At 2-7, another losing season is looming for the post-Brady Patriots. It’s why some, including Ben Volin of The Boston Globe think Belichick could be fired if the Pats lose to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany in Week 10.

Belichick’s expertise is defense, but his cautious approach has done little to help Brady’s successors. The Cam Newton experiment failed and was quickly abandoned, while Jones has gone backwards since an impressive rookie year.

Jones’ regression is clear from these statistics compiled by Pats Buzz.

Mac Jones stats through first 8 games started in 2022 Vs. 2023: 2022: 1,768 yards, 6 TD’s, 7 INT’s 2023: 1,641 yards, 9 TD’s, 8 INT’s Not ideal. pic.twitter.com/aBanPR6o0h — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) October 30, 2023

Belichick’s decisions haven’t helped. Like the decision to have former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia call the offense in 2022.

There’s also been a series of failed attempts to improve the talent at wide receiver. This year’s free agency class yielded JuJu Smith-Schuster, but he’s made just 21 catches.

Issues at receiver are why Jones has to throw “into tight windows” so often, per numbers from NFL writer Scott Kacsmar.

QBs with the highest % of throws into tight windows this season 1. Jordan Love 22.3%

2. Kenny Pickett 21.7%

3. Zach Wilson 19.7%

4. Mac Jones 18.8% Source: Next Gen Stats Sunday should be fun 🙄 — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) November 6, 2023

Belichick missed the chance to load up on new skills players at the top end of the 2023 NFL draft. Instead, he used his first three picks adding bodies to an already solid defense.

This style of team building has left the Patriots trailing in the AFC East, behind the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Both teams, particularly the Dolphins, haven’t been shy about stockpiling talent on offense.

Johnson doing the same could make the Patriots relevant again in the division.

Ben Johnson Could Bridge Gap for Patriots in Division

Jones doesn’t sound happy about the scheme and personnel for this season’s offense. He’d likely change his mind if Johnson was designing the playbook.

The latter has made the Lions one of the most versatile and prolific units in the league. He’s done it with “flea Flickers, WR runs, play action shots, a Jared Goff zone read,” per Nate Tice of The Athletic.

Ben Johnson and the Lions offensive coaching staff are among the best in cooking up designer plays every week. Especially in the red zone. Flea Flickers, WR runs, play action shots, a Jared Goff zone read. It's a little bit of everything and a lot of fun. pic.twitter.com/oVYyNmUf1R — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 11, 2023

Beyond the sleight of hand, the Lions are winning with varied use of skill players to create winnable matchups. Johnson’s used that formula in both the run and passing games.

Many of Johnson’s best plays are reserved for running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, but wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown even gets in on the act. Like on this counter illustrated by ESPN’s Mina Kimes.

Gibbs displaces Bryant, Lions run counter with ASB because why not. Ben Johnson, go away lol. pic.twitter.com/SGJ3RV6aGi — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 17, 2023

Johnson’s schemes would expand New England’s offense both through the air and on the ground. His arrival would be reminiscent of the Dolphins hiring Mike McDaniel, a former offensive coordinator with roots in the running game, who has built a dynamic passing attack around the talents of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Miami’s explosive offense has separated them from the Patriots in recent seasons. At this point, the Pats may as well borrow a page from their rivals and give Johnson the chance to make a similar impact.