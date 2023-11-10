Patriots Could Land Quarterback With ‘Great Deep Arm’ to Replace Mac Jones

With New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones not panning out in 2023, the team could keep the post-Tom Brady quarterback hunt going in 2024.

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer suggested Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 217-pound Ducks quarterback has 2,723 yards passing for 25 touchdowns versus two interceptions this fall, and he can run well amid 116 yards and five touchdowns on 37 carries.

“Nix profiles well for the Patriots with his extensive experience in college along with his great deep arm and plus athleticism,” Iyer wrote. “He could still jump [Drake] Maye to be the second QB off the board.”

Nix averages nine yards per completion, and he completes 78.1% of his passes. He also avoids sacks with just five this season and four last year with the Ducks.

Play

His leadership is unique at age 24 amid his fifth collegiate season. Nix began at Auburn in 2019 as the top college prospect in the nation, and he joined the Ducks in 2022.

“You have 10 coaches on your staff. With Bo, I feel like we have another coach. When he goes out there, he sees the game how we see it,” Ducks head coach Dan Lanning told On3’s Andy Staples in October. “He’s trying to accomplish what we want accomplished offensively. Obviously, he’s a very talented player and has a competitive edge that I’ve never been around before.”

Nix’s age has its disadvantages when other quarterbacks are coming out at age 22 and younger. However, Nix also has established durability with an NCAA record 56 career starts.

Patriots’ Draft Position, Bo Nix’s Draft Stock in Flux

The Patriots (2-7) sat at No. 5 until Thursday, November 9, when the Chicago Bears (3-7) pushed the Patriots to No. 4 with a 16-13 win over the Carolina Panthers (1-8). With this second half of the season ahead, draft position certainly will fluctuate for the Patriots and company.

Nix’s draft position could certainly fluctuate as well. An earlier mock draft by Pro Football Focus had Nix at No. 8 to the Patriots. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Nix rated at No. 4 among quarterback prospects but not in the top 25 overall rankings.

New England certainly has interest in Nix. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Patriots were among the teams with scouts at the Oregon-Washington showdown in October, which featured Nix and Huskies star quarterback Michael Penix Jr., another highly-touted draft prospect.

Nix played well in that game with 337 yards and two touchdowns on 33-44 passing. Penix had an even bigger game with 302 yards and four touchdowns versus an interception, and he led a late game-winning drive for a 38-33 win at home.

Mac Jones Looks Less Like the Answer in New England

Whether the Patriots go with Nix or another quarterback such as Penix, the end for Jones in Foxborough looks more probable by the week. Jones completes 64.8% of his passes amid 1,861 yards and 10 touchdowns versus nine interceptions in nine games.

All of those numbers show regression from his disappointing 2022 season where he completed 65.2% of his passes for 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions. This year’s Patriots have dealt with offensive line injuries all season, but either way, Jones has been unable to elevate the offense for a second-straight year.