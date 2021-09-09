Cam Newton Breaks Silence: ‘I Have a Lot of Things to Get off My Chest’

When a man says he has something to get off his chest, brace yourself.

Former New England Patriots QB Cam Newton prepped us for an interesting episode of “Funky Friday,” on Instagram on Wednesday, and made a few things clear.

He said, “I have a lot of things to get off my chest. This is not a retirement speech, and I have a lot of football still left in me.”

Take a look at the video he posted on social media on Wednesday.

Newton likely understands he may have to be a backup QB to get things back on track, and despite what some believe, the veteran isn’t against the concept.

Can Cam Newton Be a Backup?

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox questions Newton’s ability to accept a backup role.

He wrote:

The question many may be wondering is why a former MVP with 139 starts worth of experience has no appeal as an understudy. After all, a team should be able to turn Newton loose as a read-option quarterback for a few series with little prep work and not embarrass itself. Taysom Hill, a far less experienced quarterback, managed to perform a similar function for the New Orleans Saints last season and went 3-1 as a starter. A couple of factors could be behind it. The first is the simple fact that Newton has never been a backup. He was a starter from day one in Carolina, and while he’s publicly not opposed to taking on a backup role, he’s never done it.

Newton had never been in a situation like the one he walked into with the Patriots. Many thought he and Bill Belichick would clash, and that proved to be an inaccurate assumption.

At this point, it seems silly to suggest Newton would be incapable of humbling himself after we’ve watched him do it over the past 16 months as a member of the Patriots.

Chances are, his next opportunity will carry less pressure because he won’t be following Tom Brady, playing for Belichick in a city that considers a 7-9 season the end of the world.

Moving on From Cam Newton?

Some Patriots fans are probably eager to turn the page entirely from the Cam Newton era. After all, the 2015 NFL MVP was only there for a year, and the team didn’t have one of its best seasons with him at the helm. That said, in a short period of time, Newton seems to have made quite the impact on the Patriots’ fanbase.

Newton is one of the most polarizing athletes in the world. His presence creates conversation and often spirited opinions. Because of his polarizing qualities, Newton will be a topic of conversation throughout the 2021 season, even if he doesn’t sign with another team.

Obviously, Newton isn’t Tom Brady and he didn’t play 20 years in New England, but Patriots fan still largely care about the G.O.A.T’s exploits. The connection to former Patriots–no matter how short the tenure–is really a testament to the history connected to the organization.