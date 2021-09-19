Paging Cam Newton.

Week 2 was tough on NFL quarterbacks from an injury standpoint. The Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Chicago Bears’ Andy Dalton, Indianapolis Colts’ Carson Wentz and the Houston Texans’ Tyrod Taylor all went down with injuries and didn’t finish their respective games.

Consequently, the former New England Patriots QB’s name was a hot one throughout the afternoon. While some of the assertions were overreactions, you have to wonder whether there is some smoke to the fire building in a few of the situations.

You can see a feasible fit for Newton in multiple situations.

Twitter Explodes With Pleas for NFL Teams to Sign Cam Newton

the Hard Knocks crew seeing Cam Newton roll up to practice this week pic.twitter.com/yAqbwHUe1y — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 19, 2021

Agar may be on to something here. The Colts just agreed to the first-ever mid-season production deal with HBO’s Hard Knocks. Can you imagine what that would look like if they sign Newton?

I’m not sure there would be a more appropriate situation from a commercial standpoint. The Colts certainly seem to need a veteran quarterback with Wentz hobbled with what could be an injury that keeps him off the field for multiple weeks.

Jacob Eason is still a young quarterback, but I’m not sure anyone sees him as the ultimate successor to Wentz. The Colts showed on Sunday that they can compete with an elite team as they came up just short of beating the Rams.

Newton is arguably the most polarizing football player in the world, and I’m sure the HBO crew will LOVE if the Colts signed him. We’re talking must-see TV.

Evan Massey of the Analysis Network seems to be convinced the Colts should reach out the Newton if Wentz is out for an extended period.

Should Carson Wentz be forced to miss a game or two, the #Colts should absolutely consider signing Cam Newton. No doubt about it. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) September 19, 2021

Former NFL tight end Braedon Bowman has gone on record saying some of the NFL teams with openings at QB should be calling Newton.

Some of these teams should be calling Cam Newton this afternoon…. — Braedon Bowman (@braedonbowman) September 19, 2021

Ditto for the former leader of the 2 Live Crew and Miami Dolphins fan Luther Campbell aka Luke Skywalker.

Dolphins call Cam Newton — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) September 19, 2021

File this under the bad suggestion section, but we actually have someone from Barstool Sports, Dan Vollmayer to be exact, suggesting the New York Jets are reaching out to Newton.

Jets front office frantically texting Cam Newton’s agent. pic.twitter.com/MEvwGKATfE — Dan Vollmayer (@VollmayerOnFire) September 19, 2021

While Zach Wilson looked horrendous against the Patriots on Sunday. There is no way the Jets would bring in a veteran like Newton to make him uncomfortable. I’m pretty sure this was a joke, but it’s Barstool, so you never know.

The one suggestion that might have the most legs are the ones that suggest the Dolphins as a possible landing spot. Tagovailoa isn’t just hurt; He’s been largely ineffective this season too. Newton might not find a better spot to come in and to make an impact.

Joe Kepner of WFTV likes the idea.

Cam Newton in Miami? — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) September 19, 2021

The Bulls Houston’s Nick Russo wants Newton to “apply for the Texans QB position.” Houston has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Newton since he was released.

Newton does have a close relationship with Deshaun Watson who has been inactive due to a trade request and a legal situation.

The severity of Taylor’s injury will be an important factor.

@CameronNewton please apply for the QB position of the Texans — Nick Russo (@Kingnickrusso) September 19, 2021

Suddenly, it seems like Newton may have more options than many originally believed. Some have suggested his career might be over.

It’s true, if no team is willing to give him a look now, Newton’s chances of continuing his career might take a slight hit.

However, the true sign will be if he’s invited to a training camp ahead of the 2022 season with a legitimate chance to make an NFL team.

Cam Newton Had His Pre-Game Outfit Ready, But…You Know What Happened

While NFL quarterbacks were flying around, throwing TDs and getting injured, Newton wasn’t about to allow an opportunity for a Sunday pregame outfit to pass him by.

He posted what would’ve been his Sunday’s best on Instagram for his fans.

There is only one Cam Newton.